Assistant Secretary Robinson’s Travel to Pakistan

Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) Todd D. Robinson will travel to Pakistan from June 29 – July 2 to discuss international law enforcement and counternarcotics initiatives.

While in Pakistan, Assistant Secretary Robinson will meet with senior government officials to discuss U.S.-Pakistan cooperation on various topics, including counternarcotics, gender issues, transnational crime, and border security.  Assistant Secretary Robinson looks forward to celebrating the 75th anniversary of bilateral relations between the United States and Pakistan, and INL’s 40-year partnership with Pakistan under the theme of “justice, security, and prosperity.”

For further information, please contact INL-PAPD@state.gov

