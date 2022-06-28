There were 1,105 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,986 in the last 365 days.
Condolences for Port of Aqaba Gas Leak in Jordan
June 28, 2022, 20:47 GMT
The United States extends its deepest condolences to the families of the victims impacted by yesterday’s chlorine gas leak at the Port of Aqaba. We stand with the Jordanian people in this moment of loss, and stand ready to assist our Jordanian partners as they respond to this tragedy.
