Reef Futures 2022: Ensuring Coral Reefs Survive into the Next Century
Specialists will gather in Key Largo to level-up reef restoration efforts around the worldKEY LARGO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reef Futures 2022 is bringing together specialists to escalate solutions for restoring our planet’s most imperiled ecosystems – our coral reefs. Coral reefs perform vital ecosystem services that include protecting coastlines, supporting fisheries, and serving as economic engines for coastal communities. And yet they are disappearing fast – we have lost 50-percent of Earth’s coral reefs in the last 30 years alone. Without action, it is predicted that we could lose all shallow water coral reefs by the end of the century.
This would be the first time in history that our species would experience the loss of one of our planet’s life support systems. Reef Futures was launched in 2018 in response to the urgency of this crisis. Reef Futures 2022 will be the second in-person iteration of the conference, which was held virtually in 2021.
Organized by the Coral Restoration Consortium (CRC), Reef Futures is the only venue that brings together coral restoration practitioners, researchers, students, and resource managers from around the world to share the latest techniques, technologies, and science to dramatically scale-up the impact and reach of coral reef restoration.
Taking a fresh approach to the typical scientific conference, the goal of Reef Futures is to develop new ideas by facilitating diverse international participation and showcasing multi-disciplinary perspectives; the conference serves as a driver to leveling-up international coral reef restoration efforts to scales relevant to their critical ecological functions.
During the event participants will exchange critical information and explore the latest research, learning about advancements in areas including genetic management, cryopreservation, in-water and land-based coral husbandry, engineering and innovation, and best practices for restoration site monitoring. Attendees will also make lasting connections with others in the field, building networks and strengthening capacity.
Reef Futures 2022 is convened by Coral Restoration Consortium (CRC), hosted locally by Coral Restoration Foundation™, NOAA, and Ocean Reef Club®, and supported by presenting sponsors King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) and the United Way of Collier and the Keys with the United Arab Emirates. The symposium will be held in Key Largo from September 26-30, 2022 and registration is now open until August 15th. The CRC encourages participation from grass-roots practitioners, topical experts, research scientists, community leaders, engineers, students, and anyone involved in coral restoration activities anywhere in the world.
Visit reeffutures.com to learn more.
Alice Grainger
Coral Restoration Foundation
+1 415-770-8952
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter