New Denturist Office Opens Serving Greater Tri-Cities Area
Apex Dentures Launches Second Office in Central Washington
I became a Denturist to improve the diminishing standards & patient care denture wearers receive in relation to other dental services by offering a better approach to fabrication & patient experiences”RICHLAND, WA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Apex Dentures is proud to announce the opening of its second office in Richland, WA. Apex offers same-day or next-day appointments with on-site denture services. Apex Dentures accepts Medicaid and state insurance as well as other insurance options.
— Jason Alsbury
“The reason I became a Denturist is to improve the diminishing standards and patient care denture wearers receive in relation to other dental services by offering a better approach to fabrication and patient experiences,” says Jason Alsbury, Owner and Denturist.
Apex provides full denture services in their Richland and Yakima, WA offices including complete and partial dentures, denture repairs, denture relines and interim dentures.
Since opening their first office in Yakima in 2020, Apex Dentures has offered a boutique-style experience featuring quality appliances. The second office allows the expansion of the same high-quality services in the Tri-Cities area including Kennewick, Pasco, Finley, Benton City, Prosser, Grandview and Walla Walla.
Learn more about Apex Dentures, located at 948 Stevens Drive, Suite D, Richland, WA at www.TCDentures.com, call at (509) 578-1020 and email at apex@tcdentures.com.
Founded in 2020, Apex Dentures offers high quality denturist services in the central Washington area. Apex accepts many types of insurance including Medicaid and state insurance. Learn more at https://www.TCDentures.com
###
Jason Alsbury
Apex Dentures
+1 509-578-1020
Apex@TCDentures.com