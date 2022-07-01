Interstate Plastics Receives IAPD Award for Environmental Sustainability
Interstate Plastics has been recognized for its continued dedication to environmental stewardship, receiving a Sustainability Champion award from IAPD.
As detailed in the company's sustainability mission, the Interstate Plastics team recognizes the company's responsibility to protect the planet.”SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Association of Plastics Distribution (IAPD) recognized Interstate Plastics with its Sustainability Champion award on October 13, 2021.
The IAPD Sustainability Champion award is reserved for a select handful of companies whose environmental efforts and values continue to reflect the association's rigorous sustainability standards. Interstate Plastics is one of only eleven companies in the industry to receive this distinguished award.
Interstate Plastics is also a proud member of the IAPD GreenScene™ program, which honors members that partake in environmentally sustainable practices and help companies raise their environmental stewardship to the next level.
As detailed in Interstate Plastics’ sustainability mission, the Company recognizes its responsibility to set the bar for environmentally-conscious business practices. Current initiatives include utilizing zero-emission forklifts, developing stricter recycling and composting regulations to prevent single-use items, and supplying materials to partners that significantly reduce energy consumption in a variety of industries.
Interstate Plastics focuses on a high degree of respect for the environment from its team by auditing current sustainability programs and looks to the future by introducing more environmentally-friendly materials like its new HDU precision foam board.
In addition to reducing its own emissions and energy usage, Interstate Plastics is dedicated to reducing its outside environmental impact through its newly implemented recycling program aimed at helping local communities properly remove and recycle material waste.
From recycling plastic scrap to looking for new ways to create less waste and helping partners do the same, Interstate Plastics continues to meet and exceed its sustainability goals, as well as those set by the IAPD.
Interstate Plastics’ commitment to becoming a zero-waste company by 2026 and reducing its carbon footprint makes it a leader of sustainability in material solutions.
Interstate Plastics is a full-line distributor of plastic sheet, rod, tube, bar, film, profile, and plastic accessories, tools, and care products. With 10 locations nationwide and an online sales and support team, Interstate Plastics provides full sheets and pallets, simple cut-to-size service, and complex CNC manufacturing. Interstate Plastics is known for its reputation of selling high-quality products, providing excellent customer service, and superior technical support. Our products and services are available using the safe, secure, and convenient purchasing system on the Interstate Plastics website. For instant help, we're always a phone call away at (916) 679-5146.
