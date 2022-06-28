OmniaVerse - Will emergence of this unique young Crypto star bring new hope for the Crypto world.

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Even with the current state of the Crypto Market, a first of its kind utility token emerged looking to change the fortune of Crypto for good. OmniaVerse held their presale on SphynxLabs on 18 June 2022 and it sold out in just 18 hours with a hard cap of 500 BNB. A promising start for the new token in a bear market unlike anything anyone has seen in recent times.







Just after 24 hours of finishing their presale, $OMNIA launched on Pancakeswap and TheSphynx.co. Within less than a week they had already launched on BitForex and Bibox as well. To make it even easier for investors, OmniaVerse website has integrated a checkout powered by Embr where you can buy direct from their widget with your BNB. With no buy or sell tax this token is quickly gaining the attention of many investors who are fed up watching those dreaded contract sells.



OmniaVerse has developed a platform where gamers and artists can monetize their work on popular gaming platforms such as Minecraft and Rust. Their DApp has many features like Twitch integration so gamers can live stream their builds as well as Oculus integration so people can experience the builds in VR for a true Metaverse experience. Their Minecraft server will host mini-games, plot claims, build contests as well as in-game pet NFTs, which is a first of its kind. The OmniaVerse platform also provides staking for their holders, P2P and integration with Opensea. It’s a one stop shop for gamers and artists who are looking for more than just bragging rights and Social Media likes for all their hard work. With the click of a button one can mint their subscription as an NFT and sell it on a marketplace such as Opensea or sell it P2P on the OmniaVerse DApp. With only 100k subscriptions available across all gaming platforms, the rise in popularity of this token is making them scarcer by the minute.



In a world of meme tokens and copycats, it’s rare that a project comes around that is set to truly disrupt the Crypto space. Full of utilities, use cases and endless products, OmniaVerse is looking to tap into the users of some of the biggest games in existence (e.g. 141m active Minecraft users a month) to provide them with an opportunity to monetize their creations via a subscription on the DApp. If you’re not a gamer, then you can still take advantage of all the other utilities their platform offers, a couple of prominent ones being flash loans, staking and P2P betting. OmniaVerse also intends to go Multi-chain allowing it to reach a larger audience and take advantage of already established ecosystems. On top of all that they have recently announced they have plans to launch their own Blockchain. So, whether a gamer, artist, investor, or trader, OmniaVerse has everything one is looking for in a promising young project set to make waves in the Crypto space for years to come.



