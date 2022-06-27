Climbers Assisted from Cannon Cliff

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer James Cyrs, III

603-744-5470

603-271-3361

June 27, 2022

Franconia, NH – Shortly before 9:45 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, 2022, Fish and Game was notified of two men who were stranded near the top of the Moby Grape climbing route.

William Doak, 28, of Providence, RI and Griffin Tanner, 27, of Brooklyn, NY had made plans to ascend the multiple-pitch route on Cannon Cliff during the day when they found themselves off the primary route when attempting to bypass a slab section. After making several attempts of self-rescue, Doak and Tanner placed a call to 911 requesting help at around 9:15 p.m.

NH Conservation Officers and a member of Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue Team (PVSART) with extensive climbing experience arrived at the access point to the descent trail off of the northern end of Cannon Cliff. Once ascending the trail, and after reaching a point above the climbers, an anchor point was established and the PVSART team member descended to the two men. Shortly thereafter, the group ascended up this established rope back to the anchor point and prepared to descend the hiking trail back to the base.

Rescuers safely and effectively brought the men back down to the parking area at 3:50 a.m. NH Fish and Game reminds outdoor recreationalists to consume plenty of water and food and to remain fully prepared while enjoying the hot, sunny days of summer.