Free school supplies next fall

CANADA, June 28 - The province is investing $790,000 to provide free school supplies for the 2022-23 school year to all students in kindergarten to Grade 9 in the public-school system.

“The back-to-school season can be a stressful and expensive time for many families. Providing free school supplies is a positive initiative that gives students equitable access to essential supplies and takes some of the financial burden away from families." - Minister of Education and Lifelong Leaning Minister Natalie Jameson

“It is such a relief to parents, who will no longer have the burden of paying for school supplies for K-9 students, and to teachers who will not have to hunt for deals on pencils or scribblers,” said Dionne Tuplin, President, PEI Home and School Federation. “It is also wonderful that there will be consistency and equity in the classrooms, every child will have the same standard of supplies and we know that they will be well equipped for the year ahead.”

There are approximately 15,900 students in the public-school system from kindergarten to Grade 9. To support this new initiative, schools were given the option to continue with school/teacher-based purchasing, or to be part of a centralized purchase order through their school authority. With this centralized system, teachers completed an order form identifying classroom needs. Prior to the beginning of the school year, school supplies will be delivered to schools. Additional temporary staff have been hired to assist with ordering and distributing the school supplies.

Parents are reminded that students will still need to bring their own indoor shoes, backpacks, lunch bags, and where applicable; calculators and headphones.

