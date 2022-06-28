Submit Release
North shore transit ready to roll this summer

CANADA, June 28 - Public transit to Cavendish and surrounding north shore communities will start on July 4, 2022.

With four round-trips seven days a week from Summerside and Charlottetown, the summer transit route to Cavendish will support employers and employees, as well as tourists visiting the popular attractions of the north shore. The service will operate until September 4. The Province of Prince Edward Island will use its fleet of electric school buses to operate the route. 

“Using our existing fleet of electric school buses when they would typically be in storage is a creative way to support our tourism industry while reducing transportation emissions and helping Island workers with the cost of living. Public transportation is a safe, reliable and affordable way for Islanders, and tourists, to travel and we hope that this service will help meet the needs of everyone this summer.”

- Transportation and Infrastructure Minister James Aylward

The cost of a one-way trip is $2. Monthly passes are $20 for adults and $10 for seniors and post-secondary students until September 30. Public transportation is free for children and students K-12. 

For more information on routes and booking visit: Transit PEI.

