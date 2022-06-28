Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,146 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,982 in the last 365 days.

DNR receives land donation along St. Croix River

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announced today that it has received a 729-acre land donation from Trust for Public Land. The donated land stretches for 3 miles along the St. Croix River near Chisago City and will be managed by the DNR as part of the Chengwatana State Forest

The donated land includes forests, grassland, and several creeks, streams, and ponds. Donating the land to the DNR safeguards the diversity of native ecosystems, improves connectivity between natural lands, protects drinking water, and provides public access for recreational activities.

“The benefits of public land projects like this are tremendous, providing clean water and air, high quality habitat, and recreational opportunities,” said DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen. “We look forward to managing this land to meet Minnesotans’ recreation, conservation and economic needs into the future.”

Xcel Energy owned the land for roughly a century and TPL led the effort to purchase it using a grant funded by the Minnesota Outdoor Heritage Fund. The Fund is part of the Clean Water, Land, and Legacy amendment passed in 2008 to increase the sales tax by 3/8 of one percent to, among other things, protect, enhance, and restore wetlands, prairies, forests, and fish, game, and wildlife habitat.

“For generations to come, this place will be protected and treasured by countless hikers, hunters, and wildlife viewers,” said Susan Schmidt, Minnesota state director for Trust for Public Land. “Spending time outdoors is critically important for our mental and physical health, and with about 3 million people in the Twin Cities an easy day-trip away, this is a big win for our people and our planet.”

Trust for Public Land is a national nonprofit that works to connect everyone to the benefits and joys of the outdoors. As a leader in equitable access to the outdoors, TPL works with communities to create parks and protect public land where they are needed most. Since 1972, TPL has protected more than 3 million acres of public land, created more than 5,000 parks, trails, schoolyards, and iconic outdoor places, raised $84 billion in public funding for parks and public lands, and connected more than 9 million people to the outdoors. To learn more, visit Trust for Public Land.

You just read:

DNR receives land donation along St. Croix River

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.