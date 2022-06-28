Global Ultra-Secure Smartphone Market to Grow at a CAGR of 18.4% from 2022 to 2030, states a NextMSC report

The need to secure the network connections with improved & scalable set of software installments for conducting remote business operations and the launch of 5G services and technologies are the major factors that contribute to the growth of the global ultra-secure smartphone market size.

/EIN News/ -- New York, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Next Move Strategy Consulting, the global ultra-secure smartphone market generated USD 2.07 billion in 2021, and is expected to generate USD 9.47 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 18.4% from 2022 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of current market size and estimations, market dynamics, top segments, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

The research offers detailed information about each segment and sub-segment of the ultra-secure smartphone industry along with the market performance in regions and countries in 161 pages. It contains valuable information accompanied by 189 tables and 94 figures to help in understanding the statistics and market dynamics. The research aims to assist decision makers in the world of business device new strategies, determine investment feasibility, and achieve sustainable growth.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2030 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 USD 2.07 billion Market Size in 2030 USD 9.47 billion CAGR 18.4% No. of Pages 161 Tables 189 Figures 94 Segments covered Operating System, End User, and Region. Drivers The need to secure the network connections with improved & scalable set of software installments for conducting remote business operations The introduction of features such as privacy mode & next-generation tamper detection The launch of 5G services and technologies Opportunities Rise in demand for luxury smartphones by consumers Launches of advanced privacy protection-enabled products

The report provides an extensive analysis of driving forces, growth limiting factors, and opportunities for assisting leading market players and new entrants devise strategies and tap on the market potential. The need to secure the network connections with improved & scalable set of software installments for conducting remote business operations, the introduction of features such as privacy mode & next-generation tamper detection, and the launch of 5G services and technologies fuel the growth of the global ultra-secure smartphone market. However, data identity & theft issues and limited access provided for external software limit the growth of the market.

Commenting on the lucrative opportunities in the market, the Lead Analyst for ICT & Media category at Next Move Strategy Consulting stated, “Rise in demand for luxury smartphones by consumers, surge in security measures taken by device manufactures, and launches of advanced privacy protection-enabled products are expected to provide huge opportunities in the coming years.”

The report also provides a detailed segmentation of the global ultra-secure smartphone market based on operating system, end user, and region. Based on operating system, the report sub-segments the market into android and iOS. Based on end user, the research further classifies the market into government agency, military & defense, and enterprises.

Based on region, the report divides the market into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. As per the report, North America contributed to the lion’s share in 2021, and is estimated to continue its major stake throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in secure form of communication in developed countries such as the U.S. and Canada along with adoption of ultra-secure devices by the U.S. armed forces and the U.S. government. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is projected to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to increase in military expenditure with initiation of military modernization and rise in usage of smartphones for banking, ticket booking, and other purposes that need strict data security.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of each segment and sub-segment based on regions. This analysis is helpful for market players, startups, and investors in forming expansion strategies and gaining a strong foothold with the major ultra-secure smartphone market share.

The report provides an extensive analysis of major market players active in the global ultra-secure smartphone market. The leading market players discussed in the research include Apple, Inc., Blackberry Limited, Atos SE, The Boeing Company, GSMK GmbH, Slient Circle LLC, Cog System, Ercom SA, Sirin Labs, and Gryphon Technologies.

The research provides an extensive analysis for every leading market player based on operating business segments, sales volume, primary competitors, and top strategies & developments.

