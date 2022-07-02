Public Relations Strategies for Attractions

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The hospitality and tourism industries can utilize various promotional strategies to effectively promote attractions. However, there are specific travel PR and marketing strategies that have been put to the test and have proven that they can deliver excellent results for attractions. To decide on the best strategy for a specific attraction, it largely depends on the attraction itself, and the target market, but the strategies outlined below are all great options for promotion in this industry.

Unique selling point

A unique selling point (USP) refers to the advantages that only one attraction can provide its customers. Most promotional campaigns in the hospitality and tourism industries tend to focus on a unique selling point that showcases the benefits of that attraction. With this type of promotional strategy, travelers can realize why the attraction stands out from other popular attractions and generate more tourists to visit that attraction. Additionally, by focusing more on the target audience, it's possible to figure out additional USPs for that attraction. In order to create a strong USP, it's important to invest time and effort to figure out the selling points for an attraction. USPs can be as specific or as vague as necessary if they highlight the benefits of an attraction. Once a selling point has been defined, it's important to figure out the best type of content to create for it, as well as the channels to distribute that content. A good option in the last few years for many attractions has been running paid ads on social media platforms and search engines, as well as launching a video marketing campaign.

A great example of this type of strategy comes from the Faroe Islands, with the "Sheep View" campaign. The goal of that campaign was to put the islands on the map of the tourism industry, and the campaign ended up generating 2 billion impressions all over the world.

Target market

Instead of focusing on the unique selling point of an attraction, for this type of strategy, the PR and marketing teams need to focus on what travelers need or want. Once the desires or needs of the travelers have been identified, and the values of attraction have been outlined, it's possible to create a promotional framework for that attraction. This is a very beneficial strategy because instead of focusing on the attraction itself, the entire campaign focuses on the consumers. It's a lot easier to decide which unique advantages of the attraction are going to work for the target audience in a campaign when focusing on that audience in the first place, which makes any campaign a lot more relevant. To create this type of campaign that focuses on the consumers, it's important to do extensive research on the target market and create an ideal buying persona, and then develop a campaign around that persona.

A real-life example of a promotional campaign that was developed around extensive research of the target audience was Colorado's "Come to Life" campaign. By focusing on specific target markets for the campaign, the promotional team managed to maximize conversions instead of the reach of the campaign, which at the end of the day, increased the tourist spending in Colorado.

