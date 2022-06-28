FAMEEX to Launch Global Agents Program Despite Crypto Winter

FAMEEX keeps on helping users to enter the crypto industry with easy-to-trade strategies like grid trading and campaigns such as trial funds.

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Even during a market downturn, FAMEEX capitalizes on its mature ecosystem to expand services in emerging markets. FAMEEX just launched the new Global Agent Program to partner with global influencers together.

Expanding Global Market

The team behind FAMEEX exchange reports that they’ve entered a new growth stage and from now on the exchange has expanded for global users and planned to launch new derivatives like options and more quantitative strategies in the further future. FAMEEX keeps on helping users to enter the crypto industry with easy-to-trade strategies like grid trading and campaigns such as trial funds. Also, we’re hereby to ensure our users can trade securely. With the four-layer ladder encryption protection mechanism, it can prevent hackers and malicious attacks. For the past years, FAMEEX has demonstrated significant maturity based on exchange functionality. Together, it resulted in more possibilities and choices for our faithful users.

“I have cooperated with many exchanges. In my opinion, FAMEEX is still very young and still needs to grow, but don’t worry, the team members in charge are very hardworking, I am very optimistic about them.”, Gem Hunter noted on Twitter .

“The FAMEEX team is very professional, it is a pleasure to communicate with them, and we look forward to more cooperation in the future”, The Moon noted on Twitter .

Despite crypto winter, FAMEEX stays bullish with expansionary strategies and aims to help more users across the globe find new opportunities for trading, ultimately supporting the long-term growth of the cryptocurrency industry. Currently, FAMEEX is hiring three different kinds of talented agents Market agents, Brand agents, and Business Agents worldwide.

