Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,156 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,992 in the last 365 days.

Audit Advises Massachusetts Sheriffs’ Association Ensure Consistency of Inmate Reports 

BOSTONIn an audit released today, State Auditor Suzanne M. Bump called on the Massachusetts Sheriffs’ Association (MSA) to improve guidance to sheriff’s offices ensuring that all “Total Operational Spending per Inmate” reports are completed as consistently as possible in a timely manner.  In addition, the audit, which examined the period of July 1, 2017 through June 30, 2020, encourages MSA to establish procedures and policies for the coordination and standardization of services and programs at the sheriff’s offices.

“Our audit found that of the 39 reports we viewed, there was a lack of consistency throughout. Without the uniform reporting of data, it is impossible for the legislature and the executive branch to make properly informed decisions as to either budgetary needs or programmatic success,” said State Auditor Suzanne M. Bump. “When dealing with sensitive matters such as the cost-per-inmate, it is essential the state have accurate and up to date information. I am pleased to hear the MSA will be taking steps to address this issue.”

The Massachusetts Sheriffs’ Association (MSA) is located in Boston and currently consists of an executive director and a deputy director, who are appointed by the state’s 14 sheriffs. A president and vice president are elected to serve a two-year term. MSA receives an annual legislative appropriation in the Commonwealth’s approved budget under Line Item 8910-7110, “Massachusetts Sheriffs’ Association Main Appropriation.” For fiscal years 2018, 2019, and 2020, MSA’s state appropriations were $375,992, $461,742, and $461,742, respectively.

###

You just read:

Audit Advises Massachusetts Sheriffs’ Association Ensure Consistency of Inmate Reports 

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.