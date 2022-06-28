Audit Advises Massachusetts Sheriffs’ Association Ensure Consistency of Inmate Reports 

BOSTON — In an audit released today, State Auditor Suzanne M. Bump called on the Massachusetts Sheriffs’ Association (MSA) to improve guidance to sheriff’s offices ensuring that all “Total Operational Spending per Inmate” reports are completed as consistently as possible in a timely manner. In addition, the audit, which examined the period of July 1, 2017 through June 30, 2020, encourages MSA to establish procedures and policies for the coordination and standardization of services and programs at the sheriff’s offices.

“Our audit found that of the 39 reports we viewed, there was a lack of consistency throughout. Without the uniform reporting of data, it is impossible for the legislature and the executive branch to make properly informed decisions as to either budgetary needs or programmatic success,” said State Auditor Suzanne M. Bump. “When dealing with sensitive matters such as the cost-per-inmate, it is essential the state have accurate and up to date information. I am pleased to hear the MSA will be taking steps to address this issue.”

The Massachusetts Sheriffs’ Association (MSA) is located in Boston and currently consists of an executive director and a deputy director, who are appointed by the state’s 14 sheriffs. A president and vice president are elected to serve a two-year term. MSA receives an annual legislative appropriation in the Commonwealth’s approved budget under Line Item 8910-7110, “Massachusetts Sheriffs’ Association Main Appropriation.” For fiscal years 2018, 2019, and 2020, MSA’s state appropriations were $375,992, $461,742, and $461,742, respectively.

