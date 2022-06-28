Blockchain Market is predicted to grow from US$ 8.3 Bn in 2022 to US$ 155 Bn in 2032 - Future Market Insights, Inc.

The North American blockchain market is expected to reach $55.2 billion by 2032, with Canada leading the way as a hub for both regulation and innovation in this new industry

The blockchain market is expected to advance at a CAGR of 34.1% throughout the forecast period, from US$ 8.3 Bn in 2022 to US$ 155 Bn in 2032.



As per the global blockchain market study, the demand for cryptographic ledger solutions to increase due to increased identity and data theft activities. To protect end-user financial data and identity, BFSI firms are turning to digital ledger technologies.

Cross-border transactions, processing and settlements, trade finance networks, digital identity verification, and credit reporting are among the technology applications gaining traction in the BFSI market. This is projected to help the blockchain market expand.

The blockchain market growth will be hampered by a scarcity of skilled professionals. Threats and cyberattacks have escalated as industries have embraced digital change. Organizations, on the other hand, face a scarcity of competent experts to deal with risk issues.



As a result, technologically advanced solutions are being adopted slowly, which is expected to have an impact on blockchain market growth in the coming years.

Furthermore, developing countries such as India, Peru, and Mexico, among others, face a lack of awareness regarding data security risks. As a result, blockchain market adoption trends are expected to remain flat for a few years.

The legalization of bitcoin stimulates further investment in blockchain technology by businesses and investors. It also pushes the blockchain market players to put in more effort to enhance their services in order to obtain a competitive advantage.

In the near future, these efforts by firms are likely to make blockchain technology more effective and efficient. DeFi is a new financial technology based on blockchain that allows banks to have less influence over financial services and money. Over the forecast period, the blockchain market growth is expected to be driven by expanding strategic initiatives in the decentralized financial domain.

Blockchain technology has the potential to disrupt and revolutionize transactions, but to reap the benefits, businesses must overcome key confidentiality, privacy, and control challenges. Because blockchain records are kept in a distributed public ledger, hackers can take advantage of a larger attack surface to get access to critical and sensitive data.

If a blockchain solution is used to hold a sensitive contract or payment data, copying the file could provide hackers with more access. The lack of adoption of cryptographic solutions is mostly due to the privacy issue with blockchain solutions.



Key Takeaways

The BFSI industry is predicted to have a substantial market share due to the rising use of digital ledger solutions and services by financial institutions to streamline company processes and reduce operating expenses.

In the blockchain industry, North America is expected to have the greatest market share. Early acceptance of blockchain and the presence of several producers offering privacy and blockchain solutions are projected to fuel the region's market rise.

The blockchain platform segment is expected to advance at a CAGR of 33.4% throughout the forecast period.

is expected to advance at a CAGR of 33.4% throughout the forecast period. The US blockchain market size is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 55.2 Bn by 2032.

The payments segment is likely to command a higher share of the blockchain market. The technology improves the transparency, cost-effectiveness, and operational efficiency of payment systems.





Competitive Landscape

The blockchain market's competitive landscape is highly fragmented by nature. Companies are concentrating on tactics to strengthen their market positions, such as mergers and acquisitions.

Blockchain market participants are also concentrating on improving their product offerings in order to better respond to changing user wants and remain competitive. As a result, market participants are increasing their R&D spending in order to improve their product offers. In addition, the companies are partnering with institutions all around the world to encourage technological development, academic research, and innovation in the field of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology.

Key Players:

IBM

AMAZON WEB SERVICES

SAP

INTEL

ORACLE





Recent Developments:

Amazon Web Services launched ethereum on its managed distributed ledger in March 2021. This approach aids developers in determining ethereum nodes without having to deal with the complexities of infrastructure operation and setup.

BIGG Digital Asset Inc. and Blockchain Foundry Inc. joined in June 2021. This collaboration is likely to let enterprises offer forensic and risk-scoring services to stablecoin and fractional NFT creators.

Key Segments

By Component:

Platform

Service

By Provider:

Application

Middleware

Infrastructure





By Organizational Size:

Large Enterprise

Small & Medium Sized Enterprise

By Type:

Private

Public

Hybrid





By Application Area:

Transportation and Logistics

Agriculture and Food

Manufacturing

Energy & Utilities

Healthcare and Life Science

Media, Advertising and Entertainment

Banking and Financial Services

Insurance

IT and Telecom

Retail and E-Commerce

Government

Others

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Summary of Statistics

1.3. Key Market Characteristics & Attributes

1.4. FMI Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Risks and Trends Assessment

3.1. Risk Assessment

3.1.1. COVID-19 Crisis and Impact on Blockchain Demand

3.1.2. COVID-19 Impact Benchmark with Previous Crisis

3.1.3. Impact on Market Value (US$ Mn)

3.1.4. Assessment by Key Countries

3.1.5. Assessment by Key Market Segments

3.1.6. Action Points and Recommendation for Suppliers

3.2. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.3. Formulation and Product Development Trends

4. Market Background

4.1. Blockchain Market, by Key Countries

4.2. Blockchain Market Opportunity Assessment (US$ Mn)

4.2.1. Total Available Market

4.2.2. Serviceable Addressable Market

4.2.3. Serviceable Obtainable Market

4.3. Market Scenario Forecast

4.3.1. Demand in optimistic Scenario

4.3.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

4.3.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

