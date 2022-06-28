Jude Crowell Receives HFMA Individual Achievement Award

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) today presented Jude Crowell with the 2022 Frederick C. Morgan Individual Achievement Award, honoring career-long contributions to HFMA and to the healthcare finance profession.



Crowell serves as Chief Client Officer for Invicta Health Solutions, a company that delivers specialized technology and revenue cycle solutions for hospitals and health systems. In this capacity, he leads the development and management of client deliverables, with a fresh and modern approach to client satisfaction and accountability. Prior to Invicta, he served in key leadership positions for Advanced Patient Advocacy (APA) and Washington & West.

Crowell is known in the healthcare revenue cycle management field as an ardent advocate for HFMA — nationally, regionally and at the state level. He is a frequently requested subject matter expert and has served in numerous volunteer leadership roles within HFMA, including South Carolina Chapter President, Region 5 Regional Executive, Region 5 Southeastern Summit Chair and Mid-Atlantic Conference committee member. He has successfully woven his community servanthood philosophy into his professional journey to inspire numerous community service initiatives and member engagement activities for local and regional HFMA membership groups to benefit nonprofit organizations.

“Jude has a passion for giving back to the community and for HFMA,” said HFMA President and CEO Joseph J. Fifer, FHFMA, CPA. “His energy is contagious in all the right ways.”

In her nomination, Michele Napier wrote, “Jude is the epitome of a servant leader. He has been the leading force of many service projects across HFMA chapters.” Napier cited his charity work on behalf of local food banks, homeless shelters, and food kitchens and highlighted how Crowell has inspired his fellow HFMA members to achieve more. “Jude is sought out for his mentorship and guidance to early careerists and seasoned executives alike,” wrote Napier. “His drive for continual learning, his ability to bring people together and his selflessness shows his true character and passion for HFMA.”

Past HFMA Region 5 Regional Executive and Past President, HFMA Tennessee Chapter Marc A. Carter also praised Jude for his many contributions to the chapter and to the community. “Jude is so well respected among his peers, and he uses this influence to do good and inspire others to do the same,” wrote Carter in his award nomination letter. “He has worked tirelessly to prioritize service projects within HFMA, both locally and at regional levels. Jude’s many years of leadership and service lift HFMA up through good deeds.”

In his nomination letter, OSF Healthcare CFO and 2019-21 HFMA Chair Michael Allen wrote, “Giving back is who Jude is. He embodies the Morgan Award and what it’s about—service.”

“I am both humbled and blessed to accept the 2022 Fredrick C Morgan Achievement Award,” Crowell said during the award ceremony at HFMA’s annual conference. “The HFMA environment is a wonderful and rewarding place to become a leader, try new things, grow professionally and engage with the community.”

At the national level, Crowell has received the Bronze, Silver, and Gold Founder’s Awards. He also received the H. Ray Everett Award and the Ruth H. Nicholson Award from the South Carolina Chapter in 2014, in recognition of his many contributions to the chapter and to the field of healthcare finance. Most recently, he was presented with the HFMA Region 5 Excellence Award for Education Quality.

Crowell holds a bachelor’s degree in Communication from Austin Peay State University.

About HFMA

With more than 87,000 members, the Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) is the nation's premier membership organization for healthcare finance leaders. HFMA builds and supports coalitions with other healthcare associations and industry groups to achieve consensus on solutions for the challenges the U.S. healthcare system faces today. Working with a broad cross-section of stakeholders, HFMA identifies gaps throughout the healthcare delivery system and bridges them through the establishment and sharing of knowledge and best practices. We help healthcare stakeholders achieve optimal results by creating and providing education, analysis, and practical tools and solutions. Our mission is to lead the financial management of healthcare.

Press inquiries should be directed to:

Brad Dennison

Healthcare Financial Management Association

630-386-2945

bdennison@hfma.org

