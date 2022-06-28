The FDA has identified this as a Class I recall, the most serious type of recall. Use of these devices may cause serious injuries or death.

Recalled Product

Device Use

The CARESCAPE R860 ventilator is intended to provide mechanical ventilation or breathing support to infants (neonatal), children (pediatric), and adult patients weighing 0.25 kg and above.

The CARESCAPE R860 ventilator uses main AC power via a wall plug to operate. However, there is also a backup battery that is intended to keep the ventilator operating for a certain amount of time if a main AC power supply is not available, for example during a patient transport. Replacement backup batteries are available from the company to use when the original backup battery expires.

Reason for Recall

GE Healthcare is recalling CARESCAPE R860 ventilator backup batteries, including replacement backup batteries, manufactured on or after April 1, 2019, because the batteries may run out before they are expected to do so. If the ventilator is running on battery power only when the battery fails, ventilation could stop completely, preventing the patient from receiving oxygen and breathing support.

Lack of oxygen (hypoxia), especially if it occurs over a long period, can cause serious injury and death.

There have been 1,553 complaints, one injury, and no deaths associated with the use of this device.

Who May Be Affected

Health care personnel who use Carescape R860 ventilators to support patient breathing

People who receive breathing support using a Carescape R860 ventilator

What to Do

On April 18, 2022, GE Healthcare issued an Urgent Medical Device Correction letter to customers. The letter recommended that customers and/or users:

Perform a Battery Performance Test (described under Appendix A of the correction letter): Immediately after receiving the device correction letter Every 3 months Before using if the device has been in storage for more than 3 months

Continue to use the affected ventilators while the ventilator is connected to an AC mains power source that is supported by backup emergency power.

If use of the ventilator by battery power is necessary, for example during transport where alternative options are limited, follow standard clinical practice when it comes to administering the appropriate readily accessible alternative ventilation, such as abag-valve system.

Replace the batteries when necessary, before patient use.

Keep the ventilator connected to the AC main power source when it is not in use, even when it is in storage. This will prevent battery discharge and degradation.

Replace backup batteries at a minimum of every three years.

Complete the Medical Device Notification Acknowledgement Response form and send to FMI34126RC.BATTERY@ge.com.

Contact Information

Customers with questions or concerns about this recall should contact GE Healthcare Service at 1-800-437-1171 or the local service representative.

Additional Resources:

How do I report a problem?

Health care professionals and consumers may report adverse reactions or quality problems they experienced using these devices to MedWatch: The FDA Safety Information and Adverse Event Reporting Program using an online form, regular mail, or FAX.

