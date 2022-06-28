VeriKlick LLC Announces Gunther Doran as Chief Growth Officer

VeriKlick

NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VeriKlick is proud to announce that Gunther Doran has joined the VeriKlick team in the position of Chief Growth Officer. Gunther brings with him 15 years of experience partnering with companies to solve complex workforce solutions. As an independent consultant, and for Kelly Outsourcing and Consulting, he has spent over 10 years of his career building Managed Staffing Service programs while gaining extensive knowledge of IT solutions driving operational improvement. Passionate about disability and inclusion, he has successfully worked with nonprofit and for-profit suppliers building successful diversity programs. Gunther has hands-on experience managing retail staffing branches for engineering and IT specialty firms. Gunther has become a trusted partner and consultant to his clients for their workforce needs.

Besides Gunther’s impressive workforce solutions career, Gunther is an exceptionally skilled US ARMY Veteran.

About VeriKlick

VeriKlick is an end-to-end Video Interview solution that provides real time video, voice mapping, facial biometrics, candidate assessment scorecards and candidate pipeline management for future workforce planning. VeriKlick is the only platform to use patent pending technology with real-time data to verify candidates at every stage of the hiring process ensuring that companies are recruiting, interviewing, and hiring the right talent. VeriKlick is Transforming the Nextgen Staffing Industry.

The Chief Growth Officer appointment is a next step supporting the ongoing growth of VeriKlick.