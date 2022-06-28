Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,156 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 201,005 in the last 365 days.

VeriKlick LLC Announces Gunther Doran as Chief Growth Officer

VeriKlick

NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VeriKlick is proud to announce that Gunther Doran has joined the VeriKlick team in the position of Chief Growth Officer. Gunther brings with him 15 years of experience partnering with companies to solve complex workforce solutions. As an independent consultant, and for Kelly Outsourcing and Consulting, he has spent over 10 years of his career building Managed Staffing Service programs while gaining extensive knowledge of IT solutions driving operational improvement. Passionate about disability and inclusion, he has successfully worked with nonprofit and for-profit suppliers building successful diversity programs. Gunther has hands-on experience managing retail staffing branches for engineering and IT specialty firms. Gunther has become a trusted partner and consultant to his clients for their workforce needs.

Besides Gunther’s impressive workforce solutions career, Gunther is an exceptionally skilled US ARMY Veteran.

About VeriKlick
VeriKlick is an end-to-end Video Interview solution that provides real time video, voice mapping, facial biometrics, candidate assessment scorecards and candidate pipeline management for future workforce planning. VeriKlick is the only platform to use patent pending technology with real-time data to verify candidates at every stage of the hiring process ensuring that companies are recruiting, interviewing, and hiring the right talent. VeriKlick is Transforming the Nextgen Staffing Industry.

The Chief Growth Officer appointment is a next step supporting the ongoing growth of VeriKlick.

Gloria McLennan
VeriKlick
+1 480-650-5011
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

VeriKlick LLC Announces Gunther Doran as Chief Growth Officer

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.