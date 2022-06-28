Six Startups Selected for National Technology Accelerator
Covintus Tech Tank will "savify" startup founders on avoiding common mistakes and leveraging their technology strategy as a key business differentiator.RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Covintus Tech Tank, a technology-focused accelerator designed to “savify” startup founders on leveraging technology as a key business differentiator, has selected six startups to participate in its third cohort. The 10-week virtual accelerator kicked off June 14 and will run through August 18, 2022.
Founders and startups selected for Covintus Tech Tank Batch 3 include:
- Katie M. Cleasby M.Ed., CEO/Co-Founder/Owner of Recspert (Ashburn, VA) – A two-sided marketplace for busy, active families to find and connect with recreation experts.
- Zef Neemuchwala, CEO of Be A Maker Club (Upland, CA) – An online platform helping creators make 3-dimensional computer models, focusing on empowering girls and BIPOC students to gain entry into STEM and advanced manufacturing careers.
- Vontenea Stokes, CEO of Secure Living (Charlotte, NC) – A real estate crowdfunding platform connecting everyday investors with real estate investment opportunities.
- Kathy Tonner, CEO of Tonner Technologies (Chicago, IL) – A developer of digital consent management forms for schools and parents to improve accessibility, equity and inclusion throughout student populations.
- TJ Tann, Co-Founder & COO of Relai (Richmond, VA) – A sustainable parcel management solution company using exchange zones to facilitate and decentralize the last mile.
- Cara Williams, CEO of Sharenthood (Washington, D.C.) – A parent-to-parent social marketplace where parents create a sharing economy for recommendations, advice and community.
Each participating startup will receive $10,000 for successful completion of the accelerator. At the end of the 10-week program, the Covintus Tech Tank Pitch Competition will award up to $25,000 to a winner, as well as $15,000 to a runner-up. All compensation is Matching Credit, which can be used on any of Covintus’ consultancy services, such as software development, UI/UX design and/or technical advisory.
The founders will participate in over 15 virtual sessions advising them on how to avoid common start-up mistakes and how to leverage their technology strategy as a true differentiator. Led by experts in growth strategy and other areas, the session topics include: The Role of Tech in Valuation; Analyzing Competitor Tech; Bandaid or Blowtorch; Optimizing Partner Relationships; Protecting Your Tech & IP; Selling Your Tech Vision; Critical Tech Tools; a Founder Panel; and more. They are structured to prepare non-technical founders for:
● Presenting their technology in a knowledgeable way to investors and stakeholders
● Being enterprise-ready with their tech offerings
● Knowing how and when to phase features in and out
The startups were selected from a nationwide, online application process. Criteria included early-stage startups with a technology or software product offering high-growth potential or with a significant tech challenge, and whose founders were committed to engaging in the 10-week virtual program.
Through the Tech Tank accelerator, Covintus has pledged $1 million in development and support enabling startups to achieve success and high growth potential. Since its inception in 2021, Covintus Tech Tank has awarded $135,000 to participating startups, including All Bets (Washington, D.C.), EDai (Richmond), ezClinic (Chicago), Frontline (Norfolk), House of Trade (Denver), LiRA (Chapel Hill), Local Food Stuff (Boston), Lulus Local Food (Richmond) and Nessle (Richmond).
About Covintus
Founded in 2010, Covintus is an innovative, first of its kind international managed crowdsource company. The company serves Fortune 500 companies and businesses of all sizes, including startups, with software solutions that propel their businesses forward. With a unique managed crowdsourcing model, Covintus taps into the top developers and coders in the world, who have proven their skills in international programming competitions. Along with its team of in-house project management professionals, Covintus delivers custom software solutions for their clients faster, better and cheaper than anyone else. For more information, visit covintus.com. Follow Covintus on LinkedIn to stay informed on the latest company news.
