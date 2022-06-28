Submit Release
Governor issues proclamation honoring legal assistants and paralegals

Gov. Doug Burgum has issued a proclamation declaring June 23 as Legal Assistant / Paralegal Day. Lt. Gov. Brant Sanford presented the proclamation to officials of the National Association of Legal Assistants and the Western Dakota Association of Legal Assistants on June 27.

Pictured are Ashley Miller, CP (WDALA Region III Director); Melissa Hamilton, ACP (NALA President); Alice Johnson, ACP (WDALA President); Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford; Anna Heinen (WDALA Treasurer); Josie Schaefer (WDALA Region IV Director); and Melissa Klimpel, ACP (NALA PDC Chair).

Download the Legal Assistant / Paralegal Day proclamation.

