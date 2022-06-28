Detox Massage Academy Announces Lymphatic Drainage Training Now Approved as Continuing Education

The academy is owned and operated by accomplished and celebrated practitioner of holistic medicine, Erika Tempro.

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Erika Tempro, founder of Detox Massage Academy , is pleased to announce that Lymphatic Draining Training is now approved as continuing education by the National Certification Board for Therapeutic Massage and Bodywork (NCBTMB).Detox Massage Academy is a renowned holistic education provider that brings the latest educational content for students from the best institutions in the country and overseas. The company has been approved as a continuing education provider for students who are dedicated to providing professional and holistic services to their clients.In the company’s most recent news, Detox Massage Academy is excited to inform students that Lymphatic Draining Training is now approved as continuing education by the National Certification Board for Therapeutic Massage and Bodywork (NCBTMB). For students, this means they will not only be able to provide clients with the superior care they deserve, but also will change their careers – simply from taking the Academy’s superior 3-day course.“Lymphatic massage that encourages lymphatic drainage is a unique and underrepresented topic in the spa industry,” says founder of Detox Massage Academy, Erika Tempo. “Not many studios or professionals are trained in this area despite its significance and need for individualized understanding. Detox Massage prides itself on its attention to and focus on lymphatic massage and drainage and leads the way towards more specialized work in this area. Results never before seen are now possible and common with a concentrated focus on lymphatic massage, and clients of Detox Massage enjoy the benefits that come from working with qualified professionals.”“The amazing thing about our Manual Lymphatic Draining Massage course is that even if you’re completely new to the industry, the results will provide you with immediate advantages, such as eliminating competition, getting a 6-figure income, save time learning and spend more time earning, and so much more,” Erika continues. “Not only that, but you’ll be able to be your own boss, and this alone is what will change your life forever.”Erika herself is no stranger to perseverance and setting goals. This year alone, Erika has received training at the prestigious American Society of Anatomy at Harvard Medical School and attended the IMCAS World Congress in Paris between June 3rd – 5th where she was able to showcase her incredible knowledge and talent to medical peers from around the world.For more information about Erika Tempro and Detox Massage Academy, please visit https://detoxmassageacademy.com/ About Erika TemproErika Tempro is a dedicated practitioner of holistic medicine who has been practicing Massage since 2007. She boasts a wealth of knowledge about the body through her experience and studies from her bachelor’s degree in physical therapy she obtained in Brazil.When Erika studied Lymphatic Massage in college, she noticed a dire need for educated professionals with knowledge of this multifaceted topic. She knew that in order for clients to truly reap the benefits of massage therapy, they needed a qualified, informed professional who knew how to work with their specific needs. As such, Erika spent many years gaining experience in the clinic and spa industry and, soon after, decided to make the jump into solely lymphatic massage work. With her interest and skills paired together, Erika opened Detox Massage in 2018 with a dream of supporting women through their recovery.