Fat Cat Killer ($KILLER) is now listed on Bitmart!

/EIN News/ -- Panama City, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fat Cat Killer, leader in crypto-payment systems, is happy to announce its launch on the BitMart exchange, @ 10am EDT June 28, 2022, under the ticker symbol “KILLER”.

 Since the launch on May 17th, 2022, Fat Cat Killer is still above a 500% gain, successfully fighting the tides of the bear market and its pair with BNB.

 Additionally, they are in negotiations with multiple other exchanges which will be announced in the coming weeks.  The launch in exchanges is timed to coincide with their summer marketing push into extreme sports.

 In July, Fat Cat Killer’s is participating in the Catalina Ski Race and has the world record holder on board. The Catalina Ski Race is the only open ocean water challenge to compete across 62 miles of ocean. It is highly coveted and followed around the ski racing world.

In August, F.C.K. plans another big marketing display, with a wingsuit pilot dropping from a performance hand-glider, both adorned in Fat Cat Killer branding. This aerial stunt will be videoed from another wingsuit pilot and drones capable of matching the speeds in excess of 120 mph.

 Happy Solar Circumnavigation Anniversary Day Elon M. And Thank You!

Media Contact:

Website: https://fatcatkiller.com/

https://twitter.com/Fat_Cat_Killer


 Billy Blatty
F.C.K. Foundation
billy (at) fckcoin.com

Primary Logo

