Investors in OTC: HMBL shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation in connection with the Lawsuit against HUMBL, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in shares of HUMBL, Inc. (OTC: HMBL).



Investors who purchased HUMBL, Inc. (OTC: HMBL) shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On May 20, 2022, a lawsuit was filed against HUMBL, Inc. over alleged Securities Laws Violations. The plaintiff alleged that the Defendants violated provisions of the Securities Exchange Act by making false and misleading statements concerning the Company's growth prospects, technological advancements, international partnerships, and financial benefits for HUMBL, Inc. (OTC: HMBL) common stock and digital asset investors, as well as using selectively timed announcements to keep HUMBL, Inc. (OTC: HMBL) stock price high so that Company insiders could sell off their holdings into artificially created volume. The complaint also alleges that Defendants violated provisions of the Securities Act by selling its unregistered securities (BLOCK ETX digital assets) to investors.



Those who purchased HUMBL, Inc. (OTC: HMBL) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.



