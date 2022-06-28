Global Smart Mobility Market is estimated to be US$ 240.65 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 19.8% during the forecast period - By PMI

Smart Mobility Market, By Solution (Traffic Management, Mobility Management, Parking Management and Others), By Element (Ride Sharing, Car Sharing and Bike Computing), By Technology (3G & 4G, Wi-Fi, GPS, RFID, Embedded System and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030

/EIN News/ -- Covina, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worldwide population growth is causing urbanization to increase at significant rate, which has raised demand for transportation infrastructure. This has also led to a rise in the use of smart mobility solutions. Additionally, the rising need for transportation and rising eco-awareness among consumers are encouraging people to carpool, use cab services, and use ride-sharing services, which is projected to drive market expansion. Additionally, the government's expanding investment in the creation of smart cities is anticipated to fuel market expansion. Electric vehicles are also being introduced to the market, which is predicted to reduce the use of energy resources based on fossil fuels as a result of further technical improvements.

Region Analysis:

Smart mobility market will account for a significant portion of global revenue during the forecast period. This expansion can be ascribed to the area's rapid population growth as well as the growing urbanization trends, which are raising consumer demand for smart mobility solutions. In addition, the region's demand for smart mobility solutions is anticipated to rise as a result of difficulties such as air pollution and congestion that are anticipated to arise in countries like India, where 70 percent of the population is estimated to live in urban areas by 2050. These elements are predicted to have a beneficial impact on the growth of the Asia Pacific smart mobility industry. One of the main forces behind the adoption of smart transportation is urbanization. The market for smart mobility has expanded as a result of the rising demand for connection and technology in transportation. Early adopters of smart mobility solutions, the European market is anticipated to develop at the fastest rate and be the largest in the world. When it comes to electric automobiles and other next-generation mobility items, the nation that was once more well-known for technological mimicry than innovation has taken the lead globally. Over the forecast period, it is predicted that the Chinese market will provide 40% of all worldwide revenues.

Key Highlights:

In 2022, BluSmart Mobility introduced its first electric intercity rides, platform for electric ride-hailing from Delhi NCR to Chandigarh and from Delhi NCR to Jaipur.

In 2022, the new Hyundai VENUE was introduced in New Delhi by Hyundai Motor India Ltd, the nation's first provider of smart mobility solutions. With its bold look, powerful performance, size, comfort, cutting-edge technologies, and connection, the new Hyundai Venue, accentuating the Hyundai SUV life, is prepared to redefine experiences for consumers.





Key Market Insights from the report:

Global Smart Mobility Market accounted for US$ 40.13 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 240.65 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 19.8%.The global Smart Mobility Market is segmented based on element, solution, technology and region.

Based on Element, Smart Mobility Market is segmented into Ride Sharing, Car Sharing and Bike Computing.

Based on Solution, Smart Mobility Market is segmented into Mobility Management, Parking Management, Parking Management and Others.

Based on Technology, Smart Mobility Market is segmented into 3G&4G, Wi-Fi, GPS, RFID, Embedded System and Others.

By Region, the Smart Mobility Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Smart Mobility Market:

The key players operating in the Smart Mobility Market includes Cisco Systems, Inc., Hitachi, Ltd, Ford Motor Company, Siemens Mobility, Robert Bosch GmbH, Excelfore Corporation and Others.

Scope of the Report:

Global Smart Mobility Market, By Element, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Bn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Segment Trends

Ride Sharing Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Car Sharing Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Bike Computing Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Global Smart Mobility Market, By Solution, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Bn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Segment Trends

Mobility Management Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Parking Management Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Traffic Management Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Global Smart Mobility Market, By Technology, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Bn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Segment Trends

3G & 4G Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Wi-Fi Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

GPS Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

RFID Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Embedded System Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Others Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning

Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.

Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.

Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.

Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.

