Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,066 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,892 in the last 365 days.

Illegal Immigration: Morocco, ‘Strategic Partner’ Fighting against International Mafias (Pedro Sanchez)

Illegal Immigration: Morocco, ‘Strategic Partner’ Fighting against International Mafias (Pedro Sanch

MOROCCO, June 28 - The President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sanchez, praised Morocco's efforts against illegal immigration, noting that the Kingdom is a "strategic partner", which fights against the ''violent actions of migrants orchestrated by international mafias''.

“Morocco is a strategic partner for Spain, not only in terms of controlling illegal immigration (…). Morocco is also important for Spain in the fight against terrorism,'' Mr. Sanchez pointed out in an interview with Spanish newspaper ''La Vanguardia'', published on Monday.

Noting that ''Morocco is also fighting and suffering from the violent actions of migrants'', the President of the Spanish government stressed that ''the main culprits for the tragedy that took place and the regrettable loss of human life are the international mafias which organize violent attacks''.

Regarding the attempted assault on the metal fence in the province of Nador, in which 23 illegal Sub-Saharans were killed, Sanchez said he was "grateful" for the work done by the Moroccan public forces.

“We regret the loss of human lives, in this case of desperate people who were looking for a better life and who are the victims and instruments of the mafias and criminals who organize violent actions”, he added.

Illegal migrants from sub-Saharan African countries led a violent assault on Friday morning against the metal fence in the province of Nador.

The latest report, made public on Saturday by the local authorities, reported 23 deaths among illegal Sub-Saharans.

An element of the law enforcement forces and 18 assailants are still under medical supervision.

MAP 27 June 2022

You just read:

Illegal Immigration: Morocco, ‘Strategic Partner’ Fighting against International Mafias (Pedro Sanchez)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.