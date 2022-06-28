Illegal Immigration: Morocco, ‘Strategic Partner’ Fighting against International Mafias (Pedro Sanchez)

MOROCCO, June 28 - The President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sanchez, praised Morocco's efforts against illegal immigration, noting that the Kingdom is a "strategic partner", which fights against the ''violent actions of migrants orchestrated by international mafias''.

“Morocco is a strategic partner for Spain, not only in terms of controlling illegal immigration (…). Morocco is also important for Spain in the fight against terrorism,'' Mr. Sanchez pointed out in an interview with Spanish newspaper ''La Vanguardia'', published on Monday.

Noting that ''Morocco is also fighting and suffering from the violent actions of migrants'', the President of the Spanish government stressed that ''the main culprits for the tragedy that took place and the regrettable loss of human life are the international mafias which organize violent attacks''.

Regarding the attempted assault on the metal fence in the province of Nador, in which 23 illegal Sub-Saharans were killed, Sanchez said he was "grateful" for the work done by the Moroccan public forces.

“We regret the loss of human lives, in this case of desperate people who were looking for a better life and who are the victims and instruments of the mafias and criminals who organize violent actions”, he added.

Illegal migrants from sub-Saharan African countries led a violent assault on Friday morning against the metal fence in the province of Nador.

The latest report, made public on Saturday by the local authorities, reported 23 deaths among illegal Sub-Saharans.

An element of the law enforcement forces and 18 assailants are still under medical supervision.

MAP 27 June 2022