Morocco Denies Any Contact with 'Self-proclaimed Republic of Donesk', Not Recognized by the Kingdom or the UN (Clarification)

MOROCCO, June 28 - Morocco has denied reports that it has engaged in official or unofficial contact with the "self-proclaimed republic of Donesk", an entity not recognized by the Kingdom or the United Nations.

"Morocco denies such information," said the Moroccan embassy in Kiev in a statement, following reports in the media of contacts between Morocco and the "self-proclaimed republic of Donesk".

"This entity is recognized neither by our country nor by the United Nations," the embassy reiterated.

Therefore, "there can be no official or unofficial contact for the Moroccan state with an entity of this nature," the statement said.

MAP 27 June 2022

