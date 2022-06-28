Evolution Event Solutions Adds Five New Hires to Growing Team
Agency bolsters sales and operations units with talent from across the country.
As we celebrate 10 successful years in the events industry, I could not be more excited for the future of this agency.”NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, USA, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Evolution Event Solutions (EES), a strategic event management agency that has delivered extraordinary events with real results for the past decade, announced five new hires are joining the company in sales and operations roles.
— Falon Veit Scott, founder and CEO of EES
EES, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, is bolstering staff to address a surging demand for services as more industries return to hosting live events.
In the short time since graduating from the University of Alabama in 2019, Macey Hutchinson has amassed an impressive meetings and events resume. She has worked several high-profile events, including the Super Bowl, CMA Fest, Music City Grand Prix and ACM Awards. She joins the EES team as an Operations Coordinator.
Abby Leffler has nearly five years of event coordination experience organizing national events and managing schedules for campaign managers across the country. She also managed and organized teams of event volunteers and staff for a global nonprofit organization. Having recently relocated from Colorado to Tennessee with her family, she brings her love of quality assurance and attention to detail to EES as the Sales and Executive Administrator.
After growing up in Wisconsin and attending college in Virginia, Katie McNair moved to Nashville in 2013 to pursue her passion for managing events. McNair brings her unique style and expertise to EES as a Senior Sales Manager.
A native of Florida, Susannah Poole graduated from Florida State University with a bachelor’s degree in hospitality management and minor in entrepreneurship. She has several years of experience in the events industry in many different facets, including food and beverage management, vendor coordination and providing communications for events of all scale. Poole is thrilled to join the EES team as an Operations Coordinator.
Originally from Lenoir, North Carolina, and a recent participant in the Disney College Program, Benton Swann is eager to continue his event planning career with the EES team as Operations Assistant. Swann brings with him a variety of event experience, including managing street/music festivals, state conventions and nonprofit fundraisers. He earned a degree in business administration, with a concentration in marketing, from Lees-McRae College.
“As we celebrate 10 successful years in the events industry, I could not be more excited for the future of this agency,” said Falon Veit Scott, founder and CEO of EES. “We’re continuing to expand the EES footprint, and our desire to produce exceptional events for our clients is stronger than ever.”
These additions to the team further exemplify the agency’s continued growth over the last few years. In June 2021, EES named Don Osborn Chief Operating Officer. In March 2021, EES announced a merger with Maple Ridge Events, a full-service Destination Management Company (DMC) known for creating immersive, one-of-a-kind experiences. In 2020, EES was named to the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of America’s top private companies for a third consecutive year. And, the Women Presidents’ Organization named EES to its 12th annual ranking of the 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies™ in 2019.
###
About Evolution Event Solutions
Celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2022, Evolution Event Solutions (EES) is a strategic, collaborative event management agency that delivers extraordinary events with real results. Headquartered in Nashville, TN, the WBENC-certified agency applies its proactive approach to meetings, events, trade shows, virtual events and much more. EES also features a full-service DMC division, “Maple Ridge Events, Powered by EES.” For more information, visit evolutioneventsolutions.com, or follow EES @evolutioneventsolutions on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.
Andy Goldstein
Brand825
+16158735777 ext.
Andy@Brand825.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Behind the Scenes at EES