Wireless Brain Sensor Market SWOT Analysis, Latest Innovations, Emerging Trends, Industry Size, and Forecast 2028

Increasing prevalence of neurological disorders and TBIs and increasing elderly population globally are some key factors driving global market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 391.7 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 9.5%, Market Trends – Increasing R&D activities ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global wireless brain sensor market size reached USD 391.7 million in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 9.5%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for wireless brain sensors for detecting neurological disorders and increasing elderly population and need for sensors for monitoring among members of this patient pool for range of medical conditions and illnesses are major factors driving market revenue growth.

Wireless brain sensors are utilized in the healthcare sector owing to high level of reliability. These devices are also being used in care homes or nursing homes for managing patient health and monitoring progress and needs. Adoption of more advanced technologies in the patient care process has been increasing rapidly, owing to increasing prevalence of Alzheimer’s Disease (AD) among the elderly population.

People suffering from AD have difficulties in understanding their health conditions and may face severe memory impairment and lose the ability to carry out day-to-day activities, and this has been resulting in urgent need for devices or systems that can help in daily tasks. Wireless brain sensors help to monitor brain activities and can be used to record bodily movement and actions, as well as placement of the body so that the device can provide signals regarding potential strain, restriction, as well as patient location.

Key Highlights from the Report

Sleep monitoring device segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly rapid CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing prevalence of neurodegenerative disorders, Parkinson’s diseases, and Alzheimer’s diseases. These devices are used as sleep trackers to ensure good sleep hygiene and maintain proper health of patients.

Traumatic Brain Injuries (TBIs) segment is expected to register a significantly steady revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Increasing number of individuals participating in sport and recreational activities is expected to increase patient volume suffering from various brain injuries owing to higher potential of and exposure to potential injuries and risks. Also, increasing number of road accidents is a major cause of TBIs. Increasing awareness regarding TBIs and higher number of cases of injuries are some other factors boosting growth of this segment.

North America is expected to account for a relatively larger revenue share over the forecast period due to rising demand for wireless brain sensors across various end-use sectors, including hospitals, clinics, research centers, and even at homes in countries in the region.

The report further divides the Wireless Brain Sensor market into key segments such as types, applications, end-user industries, technologies, and key regions of the market. The report also sheds light on the segment and region exhibiting promising growth in the Wireless Brain Sensor market.

Emergen Research has segmented global wireless brain sensor on the basis of product, application, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Electroencephalography (EEG) Devices

Sleep Monitoring Devices

Magnetoencephalography (MEG) Devices

Transcranial Doppler (TCD) Devices

Intracranial Pressure (ICP) Monitors & Accessories

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Dementia

Epilepsy

Parkinson’s Diseases

Traumatic Brain Injuries

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Research Institutes

Neurological Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Others

Competitive Terrain:

The Global Wireless Brain Sensor Market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. The report discusses the current market standing of these companies, their past performances, demand and supply graph, production and consumption patterns, sales network, distribution channels, and growth opportunities in the market at length. The report scrutinizes the strategic approach of key market players towards expanding their product offerings and fortifying their market foothold.

Some major companies in the global market report include

EMOTIV Inc., Advanced Brain Monitoring, Inc., InteraXon Inc. (Muse), Neurosky, Inc., Neuroelectrics Corporation, Evolent Health, Inc., Neuronetrix Solutions, Hangzhou Zhongheng Electric Co., Ltd., Deayea Technology Co., Ltd., and NeuroTherapeutics Pharma, Inc.

Regional Analysis:

This section of the report offers valuable insights into the geographical segmentation of the Wireless Brain Sensor market, alongside estimating the current and future market valuations based on the demand-supply dynamics and pricing structure of the leading regional segments. Furthermore, the growth prospects of each segment and sub-segment have been meticulously described in the report.

The report classifies the global Wireless Brain Sensor market into various regions, including:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Benefits of Buying the Global Wireless Brain Sensor Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the changing competitive landscape

Assists in decision making processes for the businesses along with detailed strategic planning methodologies

The report offers an 8-year forecast and assessment of the Global Wireless Brain Sensor Market

Helps in understanding the key product segments and their estimated growth rate

In-depth analysis of market drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Comprehensive regional analysis of the Global Wireless Brain Sensor Market

Extensive profiling of the key stakeholders of the business sphere

Detailed analysis of the factors influencing the growth of the Global Wireless Brain Sensor Market

