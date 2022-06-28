A Local Kansas City Company Prepares for an Influx of Stamped Concrete Patio Installations This Summer
EINPresswire.com/ -- As the temperature rises, so does the demand for stamped concrete patios in Kansas City. One local company is setting aside designated time slots for an influx of patio design requests during the summer and fall months. One thing is sure; it's going to be an epic season for Kansas City Stamped Concrete Pros.
"We are ordering extra supplies and materials in preparation for the boom of projects that we're seeing this summer. I've even expanded my crew so that we make sure every customer gets the stamped concrete p[atio of their dreams. After all, happy customers are what we're all about", said Dan S., owner of Kansas City Stamped Concrete Pros.
It's exciting to think about all the different designs that are able to be created through stamped concrete services. The most popular styles are often replicas of natural materials like wood, flagstone, and brick pavers. In addition, consumers find the low price tag of concrete stamping services to be an extremely attractive perk.
Changing a concrete patio into a wooden surface or using exotic natural stone tends to be exuberantly priced. Plus, the labor is extremely intensive. For example, granite and slate are some of the heaviest materials to work with. In addition, a customer's entire patio area would have to be torn out and excavated to complete the project, but that's simply not the case when concrete stamping is at play.
Todd White, a satisfied customer, had this to say, "Last year, I had hired Kansas City Stamped Concrete Pros to redesign the floors in my kitchen. The results were unbelievable. I choose to have a slate look. If you didn't know any better, you'd think the flooring was actually slate. That's how brilliant these guys are. I'd never choose another company. In fact, I'm already on the schedule to have my patio concrete stamped over the summer".
Testimonials like that run rampant at the company. It is safe to assume that the company's summer project roster is already filling up fast. Those looking for concrete stamping services over the summer or fall are encouraged to make their appointment as soon as possible.
Concerning concrete stamped patios, the sky is truly the limit. The contractors are able to add colors, designs, patterns, and even borders. It's genuinely a unique experience where customers can personalize the look and feel of their patios.
"I remember working on a patio and pool deck for a customer last summer, and mid-project, the client decided they wanted to change colors. Dan didn't even bat an eye. He ordered the new materials and quickly got started on the order. He also didn't charge the customer extra. Dan thrives on pleasing his customers no matter what. I couldn't ask for a better boss and company to work for", said Michael Smith, an employee of the Kansas City Stamped Concrete Pros.
Before calling and setting up an appointment with Dan and his crew, customers are encouraged to visit the company website. There, they can view before and after photos of previous projects and learn a little about the company. A convenient online form can also be utilized for a seamless contact experience.
Opting for a patio or concrete stamped pool deck in Kansas City this summer is a great way to improve the curb appeal of a home. It also increases property value by leaps and bounds. If a homeowner has ever wanted to turn their neighbors' heads, adding any type of concrete stamping is the way to do it.
In most cases, stamped concrete projects are wrapped up in record time. As a result, homeowners do not have to leave their property during the process and can resume use of the area reasonably quickly after completion.
Keeping a stamped concrete patio protected from the elements is easy due to the tough-as-nails sealant that the contractors place over the top of the surface, extending its life.
Choosing a company like Dan Smelting's for your stamped concrete needs is the way to go this summer.
Who is Kansas City Stamped Concrete Pros?
The Kansas City Stamped Concrete Pros is a one-of-a-kind company dedicated to 100% customer satisfaction. They are known for brilliant stamped concrete designs that elevate the beauty of floors, decks, patios, sidewalks, and driveways. Schedule an appointment today by calling (913) 379-2990 or emailing kansascitystampedconcretepros@gmail.com.
Dan S.
Who is Kansas City Stamped Concrete Pros?
The Kansas City Stamped Concrete Pros is a one-of-a-kind company dedicated to 100% customer satisfaction. They are known for brilliant stamped concrete designs that elevate the beauty of floors, decks, patios, sidewalks, and driveways. Schedule an appointment today by calling (913) 379-2990 or emailing kansascitystampedconcretepros@gmail.com.
Kansas City Stamped Concrete Pros - Go-to Concrete Contractor for an Impressive Outdoor Area