Hearing Aids Market Size to Hit Around USD 8,967.7 Million by 2027 | Rising geriatric population | By Emergen Research

The government’s support for improving the life of hearing-impaired individuals is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

Hearing Aids Market Size – USD 5,480.1 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.3%, Market Trends –Rising geriatric population ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Hearing Aids Market is expected to reach USD 8,967.7 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The hearing aids market is experiencing a rapid growth attributable to the increasing application of behind-the-ear, receiver in-the-ear, in-the-ear, and canal hearing aids, as well as cochlear implants, among others, in the adults and pediatrics. Innovative technological developments in hearing aids are crucial to fuel market demand. For instance, hearing-impaired individuals are considered to be 300.0% more prone to falling, and the technology, developed by Starkey, on the occurrence of a fall would automatically send alerts to three emergency contact notifying them about the fall, as well the precise location of the hearing-impaired individual. Besides, there are technologies that can detect and generate sound alerts to indicate that the person is on the verge of falling.

Rise in the geriatric population is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth. It has been estimated that by 2050 approximately 16.0% of the global population will be aged more than 65 years, which is expected to increase five-fold since 1950. Elderly people suffer from various complications, including hearing loss. Hearing loss in geriatric people may occur due to various factors, but generally, it occurs from changes in the auditory nerve and inner ear with aging. Besides, medications and certain healthcare issues may also trigger the condition.

The major manufacturers covered in this report:

Benson Hearing, Starkey, Medtronic, Sivantos Pte. Ltd., MED_EL, WIDEX USA Inc., GN Store Nord A/S, Phonak, William Demat Holding A/S, and Rion

Segments Covered in this report are:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Behind-the-ear Hearing Aids

Receiver in-the-ear Hearing Aids

In-the-ear Hearing Aids

Canal Hearing Aids

Others

Hearing Loss Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Sensorineural Hearing Loss

Conductive Hearing Loss

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Adults

Pediatrics

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Scope Of The Report:

Table of Contents:

Report Overview: It includes the objectives and scope of the study and gives highlights of key market segments and players covered. It also includes years considered for the research study.

Executive Summary: It covers industry trends with high focus on market use cases and top market trends, market size by regions, and global market size. It also covers market share and growth rate by regions.

Key Players: Here, the report concentrates on mergers and acquisitions, expansions, analysis of key players, establishment date of companies, and areas served, manufacturing base, and revenue of key players.

Breakdown by Product and Application: This section provides details about market size by product and application.

Regional Analysis: All of the regions and countries analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of market size by product and application, key players, and market forecast.

Profiles of International Players: Here, players are evaluated on the basis of their gross margin, price, sales, revenue, business, products, and other company details.

Market Dynamics: It includes supply chain analysis, analysis of regional marketing, challenges, opportunities, and drivers analyzed in the report.

Appendix: It includes details about research and methodology approach, research methodology, data sources, authors of the study, and a disclaimer.

