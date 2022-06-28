Atrial Fibrillation Surgery Market is Announce a Prominent CAGR growth of 15% by 2027

The growth of the Atrial Fibrillation Surgery market can be attributed to the rapidly increasing demand for Surgical Ablation and Catheter Ablation procedures.

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new research report published by Fior Markets with the title Atrial Fibrillation Surgery Market by Surgical Procedure (Catheter Ablation Procedure, Surgical Ablation, Maze Procedure), Product (Catheter Ablation, Surgical Ablation), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2020 to 2027.

The global atrial fibrillation surgery market is expected to grow from USD 1.7 billion in 2019 to USD 5.20 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period 2020-2027. North America region dominates the market, owing to the adoption of highly advanced technologies, and availability of highly advanced healthcare infrastructure. The U.S. holds the largest share in the North America region, due to the presence of complicated healthcare substructure and high methods of volumes, increasing healthcare expenditure levels, and massive patient awareness. The European market holds the second-largest share, due to the high prevalence of atrial fibrillation and growing elder population. In the European region, the U.K. holds the largest share, due to the rising healthcare awareness and rising incidences of atrial fibrillation. Germany is expected to witness significant growth in the European region, owing to the adoption of advanced technology and an increasing economy. The Asia-Pacific region market is projected to witness significant growth, owing to the large number of geriatric population who has a high risk of heart diseases. Due to the presence of a huge patient pool and rising healthcare expenditure, China holds the largest share in the Asia-Pacific region. Brazil is the leading nation in the Latin America region due to the development of the healthcare sector. South Africa in the Middle East & Africa region is projected to grow, due to the increasing knowledge of advanced treatment processes. Changing lifestyle in Saudi Arabia is expected to influence the market.

Some of the notable players in the market are AtriCure Inc., Sanofi-Aventis, Johnson & Johnson Ltd., Boston Scientific Corporation, CardioFocus Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH., Biosense Webster Inc., Endoscopic Technologies Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Corporation, and St. Jude Medical Inc. In May 2020, CardioFocus Inc. HeartLight X3 Endoscopic ablation system was approved by US FDA for the treatment of drug-refractory recurrent symptomatic paroxysmal atrial fibrillation.

The surgical procedure segment includes catheter ablation procedure, surgical ablation, and maze procedure. The catheter ablation procedure dominated the market due to growing patient awareness, increasing demand for non-pharmaceutical treatments, and improved healthcare groundwork. On the basis of product, the market is segmented into catheter ablation and surgical ablation. The catheter ablation segment dominated the market, due to the high acceptance of the product in surgical procedures.

The factors influencing the market are increasing healthcare expenditure, an increasing number of people suffering from atrial fibrillation, and a larger prevalence of catheter and surgical ablation treatments. Growing cases of heart patients and a rise in the number of cases of atrial fibrillation will propel the market growth. However, stringent product approval regulations and high cost of the treatment will hamper the market growth.

