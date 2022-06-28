Urinary Catheters Market Is Expected To Witness Revenue CAGR Of 5.4% Till 2030, Says Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Increasing urinary incontinence among women due to childbirth, menopause, and others are factors expected to drive market growth

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Urinary Catheters Market size is expected to reach USD 3.38 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures and rising incidences of Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) are factors driving revenue growth of global urinary catheter market.

A urinary catheter is a flexible tube used to empty the bladder and collect urine in a drainage bag. Urinary catheters are usually made of rubber, silicone, latex, and polyurethane. Urinary catheters are used in the case of urinary retention, urinary incontinence, prostate surgery, multiple sclerosis, spinal cord injury, dementia, and others. It can also be used to empty the bladder before or after surgery and to help perform certain tests.

The global Urinary Catheters market research report provides a brief overview inclusive of competitive landscape and key developments in the market. It provides an extensive study analysis of the strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, corporate deals and partnerships, among others. It also offers insights into company overview, financial standing, business expansion plans, and revenue growth of each company. It also sheds light on product advancement, technological developments, and research and development activities.

Some Key Highlights from the Report:

• Hospitals segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2021 and is expected to register a rapid growth rate during the forecast period owing to an increasing number of patients getting hospitalized. Hospitals also have their own diagnostic center in various areas, which also requires catheters for diagnosing and imaging-related purposes. Catheters are also used after operation to remove fluid and blood from the body. In addition, an increase in government spending on building developed healthcare infrastructure has led to increase in number of hospitals in emerging countries. Moreover, increase in the number of women suffering from Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs) has increased demand for the catheters in hospitals and is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

• Urinary incontinence segment accounted for largest market revenue share in 2021 and is expected to register steady growth rate during the forecast period. This is owing to increasing cases of UTIs and other medical conditions such as stroke, paralysis, mobility impairment, and cancer. Urge incontinence and stress are the most common types of urinary incontinence found in women these days. Functional urinary incontinence occurs when there is a lack of mobility in reaching the bathroom in severe arthritis or bedridden cases, which is driving growth of the market.

• Market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2021 owing to increasing awareness about UTIs, presence of highly skilled professionals, and well-established medical equipment manufacturing companies such as ConvaTec Inc., Teleflex Incorporated, and others in this region.

• In February 2021, Minnesota Medical Technologies Corporation, which is a medical device manufacturing company based in Stewartville, U.S., and Wellspect Healthcare, had come into agreement for the distribution of fecal incontinence insert developed by Minnesota Medical across Europe.

Key Players:

Companies profiled in global market report include B. Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, Coloplast, ConvaTec Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Cardinal Health, Teleflex Incorporated, Wellspect Healthcare, Medical Technologies of Georgia, and J and M Urinary Catheters, LLC.

An extensive analysis of the global market is included in the report which covers different factors from region-centric key statistical data to macro- and micro-economic factors that are crucial for forecast assessment. The study also offers a comprehensive analysis of the growth prospects, patents, technological advancements, and product launches in the market.

Market Segmentation:

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

• Coated Catheters

• Uncoated Catheters

• Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

• Hospitals

• Long-term Care Facilities

• Others

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

• Indwelling Catheters

• Intermittent Catheters

• External Catheters

• Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

• Urinary Incontinence

• General Surgery

• Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH)

• Others

