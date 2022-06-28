Stem Cell Banking Market New Investment Opportunities, Statistics, Overview, and Forecast till 2028

Rising awareness about the therapeutic potential of stem cells, rapid advancements in stem cell preservation and storage technologies

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global stem cell banking market size is expected to reach USD 14.48 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 8.7%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Rising number of hematopoietic stem cell transplantations, increasing application of stem cells in development of efficient therapeutics, and growing health burden of chronic and life-threatening illnesses are key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. Technological developments in stem cell preservation and collection techniques and increasing investment to accelerate stem cell research are also expected to drive market growth going ahead.

Stem cells are undifferentiated or partially differentiated cells that can differentiate into various types of cells in the body. Stem cells have the potential to differentiate into specific cells that can develop into tissues for use in transplant and regenerative medicine. Stem cell studies have helped researchers and doctors understand the etiology of diseases and chronic illnesses. Stem cell banking involves processes related to collection, preservation, and storage of stem cells that can be used in therapies and regenerative medicine in the future. Stem cell banking offers a cost-effective and efficient way to cryopreserve stem cells so that they can be ready to use in the future or as and when required. Stem cells remain viable for nearly 20 years when cryogenically frozen. Stem cells treat nearly 80 chronic and debilitating illnesses including thalassemia, sickle cell anemia, leukemia, and lymphomas, Alzheimer’s disease, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), and anemias, among others. Increasing advancements in stem cell-based research has opened up new opportunities for treatment of prevalent life-threatening and debilitating diseases for which there was no cure. This is expected to contribute significantly to revenue growth of the market over the forecast period.

Some Key Factors Contributing to the Global Pharma & Healthcare Market Growth

Unprecedented revenue growth of the global pharma & healthcare industry is attributed to factors such as rising prevalence of chronic and acute diseases worldwide, increasing geriatric population, rising awareness of health & wellness among consumers, and growing demand for more advanced healthcare services. Increasing demand for advanced drugs and therapeutics, growing availability of next-generation diagnostics and treatment options – especially in developing countries like India and China – rise in R&D activities and clinical trials in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, increasing public and private investments in healthcare research projects, and rising consumer expenditure on healthcare are among the other significant factors contributing to the industry revenue growth.

Some Key Highlights From the Report:

Placental stem cell segment is expected to register significant revenue growth over the forecast period owing to growing number of cord blood banks, increasing number of parents preserving placental stem cells, and growing awareness about therapeutic potential of stem cells.

Sample preservation and storage segment revenue is expected to expand considerably over the forecast period owing to increasing importance of stem cell preservation, growing number of stem cell donors, increasing stem cell samples, and significance of stem cells in treatment of chronic diseases.

Personalized banking applications segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market during the forecast period. Growth can be attributed to premium service plans and increasing benefits of private banking over public banking such as efficient quality analysis and sample testing, processing, and storage.

North America is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market over the forecast period, attributable to increasing advancements in stem cell collection, preservation, and storage techniques, rising approvals to stem cell lines in treatment of chronic diseases, and growing network of stem cell banking services across the region.

In January 2021, LifeCell International, which is a pioneer and market leader in stem cell banking, received accreditation from the American Association of Tissue Banks (AATB) for its birth tissue products. Besides being the first and only company in India to receive this accreditation, LifeCell became the only company outside of the U.S. to receive it.

Top Players in the Global Stem Cell Banking Market:

Cord Blood Registry (CBR) Systems, Cordlife Group Limited, Cryo-Cell International, ViaCord, Cryo-Save AG, LifeCell International, StemCyte, Global Cord Blood Corporation, Smart Cells International, Vita34 AG, and CryoHoldco.

The coronavirus pandemic has had a drastic impact on the global healthcare industry, with rising cases of COVID-19 worldwide, substantially growing hospital admission and readmission rates, and rising demand for telehealth and telemedicine services for remote patient monitoring. Furthermore, rising focus on development of rapid COVID-19 diagnostics such as the RT-PCR test kits, increased government funding for vaccine development, stringent regulatory norms and protocols for COVID-19 safety, and increasing sales of COVID-19 safety equipment, such as N-95 masks, face shields, PPE kits, and hand sanitizers, have driven the global pharma & healthcare industry revenue growth over the recent past.

Stem Cell Banking Market Segmentation:

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Placental Stem Cells (PSCS)

Adipose Tissue-Derived Stem Cells (ADSCS)

Bone Marrow-Derived Stem Cells (BMSCS)

Human Embryo-Derived Stem Cells (HESCS)

Dental Pulp-Derived Stem Cells (DPSCS)

Other Stem Cell Source

Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Sample Preservation and Storage

Sample Analysis

Sample Processing

Sample Collection and Transportation

Global Stem Cell Banking Market Report: Regional Segmentation

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

