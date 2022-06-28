Molecular Diagnostics Market Analysis And Forecast | Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, Danaher Corporation

Emergen Research Logo

The growing prevalence of infectious diseases and technological advancements of molecular diagnostics are driving the demand of the market.

Molecular Diagnostics Market Size – USD 8.48 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 8.7%, Market Trends –Growing prevalence of infectious diseases” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Molecular Diagnostics Market is expected to reach USD 16.49 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing number of cases related to infectious disease such as HIV, influenza, tuberculosis, and hepatitis and growing technological advancements of the molecular diagnostics. Increasing Investments in the research and development by the government and various organizations for the technological advancement of the diagnostics is augmenting the demand for the industry.

The pandemic has disrupted the supply chain and raw material supplies. The increasing need for screening a large number of patients for COVID-19 has caused an immense demand for the diagnostic kits. The manufacturers are facing a severe shortage in the supply of diagnostic kits. As there are chances of producing faulty test kits, manufacturers are under immense pressure to produce accurate and reliable testing kits.

The report offers key insights into market share, supply chain analysis, demand and supply ratio, import/export details, and product and consumption patterns. To gain a better understanding, the report is further segmented into sections such as product types offered by the market, application spectrum, companies, and key geographical regions where the market has established its presence.

Covid 19 Impact Analysis :

The current COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have an effect on the growth of the Molecular Diagnostics Market industry majorly attributable to the movement restrictions and impact on the supply and demand due to the lockdowns. The COVID-19 pandemic has affected several sectors of the global market, and the Molecular Diagnostics Market sector is expected to feel the impact of the pandemic. The economic slowdown and dynamic changes in the demands will further affect the growth of the industry. The report covers the impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall Molecular Diagnostics Market industry

Key players in the market include

Becton, Dickinson and Company, Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, Danaher Corporation, bioMérieux SA, Hologic, Inc., Illumina, Inc., Roche Diagnostics, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, and Diasorin, among others.

Some Key Highlights from the Report :

The reagents segment dominated the market with a share of 57.1% in 2019, owing to its easy availability and cost-effectiveness.

The DNA Sequencing and NGS segment are expected to register the highest CAGR owing to its increasing application in genomics research.

Oncology is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period due to the increasing number of cancer cases worldwide.

North America has the highest adoption rate in the market due to the increasing investments by the key manufacturers to produce technologically advanced molecular diagnostics.

The research scrutinizes new growth opportunities, carried out with an in-depth analysis of the global Molecular Diagnostics Market on the basis of development, and data analysis accounting for every aspect of the Molecular Diagnostics Market . Moreover, the report delivers information on regions, types, key drivers, trends, challenges, applications, annual growth rates, forecasts, and market size (quantity and value), and market segment by region.

Key questions answered in the report:

Which are the five top players of the Molecular Diagnostics Market ?

How will the Molecular Diagnostics Market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the Molecular Diagnostics Market ?

What are the drivers and restraints of the Molecular Diagnostics Market ?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Molecular Diagnostics Market throughout the forecast period?

Segmented the global Molecular Diagnostics Market :

Emergen Research has segmented the global Molecular Diagnostics Market on the basis of Product, Technology, Application, End-User, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Reagents

Instruments

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

DNA Sequencing and NGS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

In Situ Hybridization

DNA Microarrays

Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT)

Other technologies

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Oncology

Infectious Diseases

Genetic Testing

Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Central Laboratories

Hospitals

Others

As part of our quantitative analysis, we have provided regional market forecasts by type and application, market sales forecasts and estimates by type, application and region by 2027, and global sales and production forecasts and estimates for Bioelectric Medicine by 2027. For the qualitative analysis, we focused on political and regulatory scenarios, component benchmarking, technology landscape, important market topics as well as industry landscape and trends.

