FUN88 Launched its Official Agent FUN888.TV in Thailand

/EIN News/ -- Nonthaburi, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fun88, the largest and most prestigious sports information website in Asia and Thailand has launched its official agent Fun888.tv. Fun88 is the leading prestigious bookmaker in Asia in general and Thailand in particular. Nowadays, the sports fans in Thailand still have little access to the latest news about sports tournaments, football, Esports from all over the world. To satisfy the fans’ increasing demands for sports news and online sports betting, Fun888.tv platform was created.





Fun888.tv is the official agent of the Fun88 bookie in Thailand. They provide their users with updated links to access Fun88, latest promotions and all information related to the Fun88 bookmaker.

Brief introduction about Fun88

Fun88 is a bookie established in 2008 under the ownership of Welton Holdings LTD and operated by OG Global Access Limited. Fun88 offers all kinds of online betting games from sports betting, casino to lottery, slot games.

Since its establishment, Fun88 has proven its strong financial potential by sponsoring many of the world's top football clubs such as: Burnley FC, Tottenham Hotspur FC and Newcastle United FC. Moreover, Fun88 bookie also signed brand ambassador contracts with numerous famous sports players such as Robbie Fowler – Liverpool legend, Steve Nash and Kobe Bryant – two basketball player legends. These are the most crucial factors that have contributed to the huge success of Fun88, making this bookmaker more and more well-known to sports fans around the world.

More importantly, Fun88 also cooperates with various large technology corporations such as: One Works, Microgaming, Entwine, Crown Casino, Playtech, Betsoft, Gold Deluxe, Bodog.... in order to deliver the best user experience with the help of cutting-edge betting technology and high page-loading speed.

Fun88 proudly offers bets on over 10,000 sporting events every month, including all English Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A and domestic leagues. The website not only provides a wide variety of bets for every sports match but also constantly updated information about each match so that users can follow and place bets.

In addition, Fun88 bookie also developed a mobile phone application for a better and safer betting experience. The application supports all Sports, E-Sports, Casino, Lottery and Slot Games.

Why should anyone join Fun88?

Fun88 is licensed by many prestigious organizations in the world such as: Isle of Man Gaming Supervision Commission, Philippine Gaming and Entertainment Corporation (PAGCOR).





The website's interface is designed to be extremely eye-catching, with harmonious colors, vivid images, and rationally built layout so that users can easily find what they look for. All games are listed on the menu bar for quick access.

In addition, Fun88 bookmaker also impresses its users with outstanding features such as: huge game collections, interesting promotions, quick deposit and withdrawal, professional customer care service…

How to register an account on Fun88?

Creating an account on Fun88 takes only a few simple steps. Users can find the step-by-step guide on how to sign up for Fun88 on Fun888.tv. All it takes is to access Fun88 bookie by following the official link provided by Fun888 TV, then click the "Register" button on the menu bar and fill in the required information.

Once a user becomes an official member of Fun88, they will receive lots of incentives such as: 200 free bonus points, first deposit bonus up to 100 Baht, free shirts from famous football clubs… For more information about Fun88's promotions, visit website fun888.tv.

Fun888.tv – A perfect choice for online sports betting

As the official agent of Fun88 in Thailand, Fun888TV is committed to provide users with the latest, most accurate information about the Fun88 bookmaker, among which are:

Fun888.tv provides the latest, unblocked links to access Fun88.

All the latest Fun88 promotions will be updated by Fun888 TV as soon as possible, so that users won’t miss out on any promotions.

Update the latest policies, terms and rules of gaming at the Fun88 bookie.

The goal is to become Fun88's No. 1 agent in Thailand, trusted and used the most by users.

To learn more about Fun88, visit the official website: https://fun888.tv/



Social Links:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/fun888tv



youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCusb_Nm90KgCyEONhZJFL_Q/



Twitter: https://twitter.com/fun888tv



Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/fun888tv/



Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fun888tv1/



Website: https://fun888.tv/



Chanathip Fun888tv fun888tv (at) fun888.tv