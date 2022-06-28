The Memphis Sound Comes Back To Life, Elvis Reappears In Transcendental Spirit, Hits Radio With John Krondes And THE END

Elvis Presley's Best Friend and Road Manager Joe Esposito with John Krondes Elvis Presley, Ginger Alden, and Joe Esposito in Limousine John Krondes with the Jordanaires

The Memphis Sound Comes Roaring Back. ELVIS Mysteriously Is Back On The Scene, In Theaters, And On Radio Joining In Spirit With John Krondes And His Hit Team.

The 'Hit Making Team' project breathes new life for Elvis” — Joe Esposito, Elvis Presley's Best Friend and Road Manager

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- June 24, 2022 marked the date ELVIS Returned To The Big Screen. Simultaneously Elvis Presley's Spirit Has Also Returned Along Side John Krondes To The Airwaves And Radio Stations All Over The World With The Return Of The Memphis Sound. Sound Impossible? Not At All. In the mystical and unexplainable story and world of Singer / Songwriter John Krondes the impossible has somehow become possible. John Krondes and his famous song writer father Jimmy Krondes come from Greek Heritage and a long line of ancient philosophers and theorists like Socrates (470 BC -399 BC). Both Socrates and the Krondes family are from Athens, Greece. The centuries old philosophical teachings by Socrates start to make some sense out of the otherworldly bonding of spirits and special arrangement between Elvis Presley and John Krondes. Socrates explained that Everything Living Came From The Dead. So that when a person dies, should his soul not live again?Ginger Alden, Elvis Presley's last love and fiance, who wrote a 2014 Memoir "Elvis & Ginger" said that Elvis Presley was excited about life when he died, was eagerly making plans for new albums, new films and an expanded family with her his young bride-to-be of seven months. Ginger Alden detailed that Elvis gave her an engagement ring; there was a wedding date. Those grand plans were abruptly changed and cancelled on August 16, 1977. Not that any of us normal human earthlings are expected to understand the orders and will of the higher universe, but we all concede that the world is baffled trying to understand how John Krondes has persistently carried forward the Rock 'N Roll Mission to save the Memphis Sound. Elvis Presley somehow has come back in spirit, in another form of life as explained by Socrates to unite forces with John Krondes to bring forward the Next Chapter Of The Memphis Rock. Elvis Never wanted himself or the music to die. Relevantly, John Krondes has spent the past several years in recording studios around the USA making momentous new music with all of Elvis Presley's musicians and singers. He has near 100 New Recordings with all the original Elvis Presley players. In a very odd, inexplicable, and beautiful way it looks like Elvis' plans to keep the Memphis Sound alive are being fulfilled and executed by John Krondes.Joe Esposito, who was the Best Man at Elvis Presley's Wedding, his Best Friend In Life, and his Road Manager for 20 Years was not mentioned in the new ELVIS Movie. For that matter, nor was other close friends George Klein, Larry Geller, Girlfriend of 4 years Linda Thompson, or fiance Ginger Alden. Joe Esposito also answered destiny's call, discovered John Krondes, and expeditiously took over guiding and promoting John Krondes and the Elvis Hit Making Team. Joe Esposito instinctively understood the power and importance of the new recordings being made by John Krondes and Elvis Presley's musicians. TCB Joe addressed the media saying, "the 'Hit Making Team' project breathes new life for Elvis". Larry Geller told Closer Weekly, "Tragically, he died in August. He knew he had so much more to give,” Best we start believing in those higher powers, as Elvis Presley's second chance is here and hitting radio stations al over the world as we speak in June of 2022.As the movie ELVIS was dropping to theaters, CDX Nashville, along with Sony Music and The Orchard began its campaign of Digital Blasts to Radio Stations and other media of THE END by John Krondes and the Jordanaires. That magical and harmonious Memphis Sound is clear and unmistakable on the iconic new recording of THE END by Krondes and Elvis Presley's Jordanaires. The Jordanaires who were Elvis Presley's primary Back-Up Group, recording with him, and appearing in movies for most of his career until 1970 were also not included in the Elvis biopic. For the next several weeks, CDX Nashville will be sending radio stations the digital download files for THE END, along with a 90 Minute radio special introducing many of the new songs being recorded by John Krondes and the Elvis Hit Team. For Radio Stations, TV, Newspapers, PR & Marketing Firms, and other Media who wish to receive these trending products by John Krondes, contact CDX Nashville; info@cdxcd.com, joe@cdxnashville.com - Tel: 615-292-0123.Europe's #1 Country Music Radio Station, CMR Nashville, who broadcasts via the internet from the UK to over 80 Countries worldwide just added THE END by John Krondes and the Jordanaires to its playlist for July 1, 2022. THE END will also be played on the Lee Williams Show Fridays and Saturdays at Noon and Midnight – 2 hour show. CMR announced it will also be airing the ELVIS ALIVE - A New Beginning Radio Special. Listeners can tune in at www.cmrnashville.com , download the app, or go to TuneIn - and Request To Hear THE END * Tel: +44 (0)203 371 8163 or Email: info@cmrnashville.net.Ironically, John Krondes has been recording and working with Elvis Presley's original musicians like the American Sound Studios Band and players from the TCB Band longer than Elvis in his short life even got to make new music with them. Elvis Presley sang THE END a/k/a "At The End Of A Rainbow" written by John's dad Jimmy Krondes to Priscilla Beaulieu on the night they met in Germany.Celebrity Psychic John Cohan states, "It's All Connected. John Krondes was inescapably summoned by destiny's calling to carry forward the order to keep the music alive for Elvis and his father."Follow John Krondes on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter @johnkrondes for more Rock 'N Roll News, music, and information. Ironically, John Krondes has been recording and working with Elvis Presley's original musicians like the American Sound Studios Band and players from the TCB Band longer than Elvis in his short life even got to make new music with them. Elvis Presley sang THE END a/k/a "At The End Of A Rainbow" written by John's dad Jimmy Krondes to Priscilla Beaulieu on the night they met in Germany.Celebrity Psychic John Cohan states, "It's All Connected. John Krondes was inescapably summoned by destiny's calling to carry forward the order to keep the music alive for Elvis and his father."

