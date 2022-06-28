Onlive Server Offer Cheap Hong Kong Dedicated Server with Increase Security and Performance of Website

Onlive Server PVT Limited Cheap Hong Kong Dedicated Server Hong Kong Dedicated Server Price Best Hong Kong Dedicated Server Hong Kong Dedicated Server Plans

Hong Kong based Dedicated Server typically comes with more powerful specs than other servers, which is making it ideal for your business sites.

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, HONG KONG, June 28, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Dedicated Server is a server that is dedicated to hosting a website. This means that the server is solely responsible for handling all of the website's traffic, which makes it more reliable and faster. Hong Kong Dedicated Server is allowed to install any type of software you want and guarantees full security and performance. These Servers are great for websites that are dependent on high traffic or need access to large amounts of storage or processing power. Cheap Dedicated Server provides Hong Kong with a lot of dedicated resources, but at an affordable price, making them ideal for high-traffic sites that require extra storage space.Why should you use the best Hong Kong Dedicated Server?If you are searching to get more control of your server than the shared hosting we have to offer, Hong Kong Dedicated hosting is an ideal choice. With a Dedicated, you will have root access to your server, which means you can install and configure whatever you need. Also, with the best Hong Kong provider, you experience high-quality performance and reliability.Not sure what to do with a Dedicated Server? Check out our top startup ways:• Install Content Management System (CMS).• Create a backup system to protect your website data.• Use a Cheap Dedicated Server to browse securely.• Install a cache plug-in to boost up your website.• Configure your Dedicated for optimal performance.You should also think about installing a CMS to make managing your content easier than ever. And lastly, don't forget to create a backup plan to protect your data. Having a backup plan is essential for any website, and with Hong Kong Dedicated Server Hosting, you can be sure your data will be secure and secure. The Best Dedicated Server offers an affordable option for small businesses that want to host multiple websites on different domains. Onlive Server provides you with the best performance and cheapest value for your money and is a great way to improve the security of your website.Why Gain Hong Kong Dedicated Server Hosting for Business?Looking for a reliable, highly effective Dedicated Hosting Solution? Cheap Hong Kong Dedicated Server hosting is a great choice for your online business. Our servers are equipped with unlimited storage and bandwidth and include the best control panel and 24/7 support. Also, we offer free migration so you can move your website to our servers.Some of the key features of the Dedicated Server hosting are as follows:• High bandwidth• High storage space• Unlimited domain names• Free migration• Quick setup• Unmatched reliability and performance• Easy to use control panelIf you are looking for a reliable and powerful Server, then Hong Kong Dedicated Server is the perfect and ideal solution for you. A dedicated server can improve the performance of your website. Here are some of the benefits:Increased Speed: A dedicated server will speed up your website by providing more processing power and storage space.More Secure: Having a dedicated server means that your website is more secure since it will have its own separate IP address and security measures will be in place.Flexible Infrastructure: You can customize a dedicated server to meet the specific needs of your website. This means that you can make changes to the software, hardware, and operating system without affecting other websites on the same network.Reduced Costs: A dedicated server can be cheaper than renting multiple server spaces from a hosting company. Additionally, you won’t have to deal with maintenance or security issues associated with shared servers.Know all about Servers and their benefitsThe great advantage of the Dedicated Server is that you can avoid all the problems of maintaining your hardware and software. You also need to learn how to set up your system when you are just born in this field. A dedicated server is a great way to increase the security and performance of your website while maintaining your operational independence. You can choose between a depending on your needs and preferences. Our expert team will be available to assist you 24/7 to ensure you get the most out of your Dedicated Server.You do not need to worry about the security of your data, as our Cheap Dedicated Server is protected by important security features like security walls and access systems. You can also rely on our world-class infrastructure to guarantee it. Onlive Server offers the best Hong Kong Dedicated Server Hosting plans in the industry and offers many features that will suit your needs. For more info contact us today to learn more about our Dedicated Servers.How to Choose the Right Server?A dedicated server is a great way to improve the performance and scalability of your website. Here are some factors to consider when choosing a dedicated server:1. Suitable Budget - Make sure you have enough money set aside to cover the cost of the dedicated server. Dedicated servers can be expensive, so be sure to factor that into your decision.2. Size - Make sure you choose a size that will fit your needs. A small dedicated server may not be able to handle your website’s traffic, while a large dedicated server could be too expensive or too large for your needs.3. Features - Consider which features you need and whether the dedicated server offers them. Some features common to dedicated servers are more storage space and CPU power.4. Location - Choose a location that will allow you to access the server easily. The location should be close to where your users are located, but far enough away so that the server won’t be affected by high traffic levels.5. Operating System - Choose an operating system that is compatible with the hardware you plan to use on your dedicated server. Many dedicated servers come with Windows Server 2003, 2008, 2007, 2011, and 2016, 2019 but there are also Linux and Debian Linux, Gentoo Linux, Ubuntu Linux, Linux Mint Desktop.Centos - If you are a beginner, go for CentOS. It is easy to use an operating system that helps you to learn Linux servers in less time as compared to other OSs. This open-source operating system also offers paid support if your business needs it. If you are looking for cheap VPS hosting, then go for one of these versions as they are highly reliable.Versions of Centos: -• CentOS Linux 3• CentOS Linux 4• CentOS Linux 5• CentOS Linux 6• CentOS Linux 7.0-1406• CentOS Linux 8.0-1905Ubuntu - It’s easy to install, use, and configure Ubuntu. That’s because it uses fewer system resources than other operating systems; as a result, it doesn’t make much of a dent in hardware requirements. It also comes with an abundance of free software programs already installed. Just try to stick to open-source options as much as possible. There are a few good reasons for that: Open source is often more secure than proprietary software, is cheaper overall (even when you factor in commercial support contracts), and is built around standard protocols that ensure cross-platform compatibility.Versions of Ubuntu: -• Ubuntu 20.04 LTS• Ubuntu 18.04.6 LTS• Ubuntu 18.04.5 LTS• Ubuntu 18.04.4 LTSDebian - Operating systems that are considered safe, secure, stable, and reliable are Debian-based. This means they’re Ubuntu, Linux Mint, Kali Linux, Peppermint OS, etc. They use a package manager called apt to find software in their repositories (like Debian). Ubuntu is more popular than its distro siblings because it comes installed on many computers. It has a reputation for being user-friendly while maintaining stability. If you want something basic without all of those bells and whistles, then select Ubuntu or one of its ideal choice.Versions of Debian: -• Debian 1.1 (Buzz)• Debian 1.2 (Rex)• Debian 1.3 (Bo)• Debian 2.0 (Hamm)• Debian 2.1 (Slink)• Debian 2.2 (Potato)• Debian 3.0 (Woody)• Debian 3.1 (Sarge)Fedora - If you’re familiar with Red Hat Linux, you know that Fedora is actually a community-based Linux distribution built off of RHEL. It offers free support, and since it is community supported, there are plenty of developers in addition to enterprise options. If your business needs to focus on stability instead of cutting-edge features, a great choice might be Fedora. One of its biggest advantages is that new versions are released every six months or so, meaning that users can always have access to newer technologies without having to deal with lag time.Versions of Fedora: - Fedora 34.0, Fedora 33.0, Fedora 32.0, Fedora 31.0, Fedora 30.0, Fedora 29.0, Fedora 28.0, Fedora 27.0, Fedora 26.0, Fedora 25.0, Fedora 24.0, Fedora 23.0, Fedora 22.0, Fedora 21.0, Fedora 20.0, Fedora 19.0, Fedora 18.0, Fedora 17.0, Fedora 16.0, Fedora 15.0, Fedora 14.0, Fedora 13.0, Fedora 12.0, Fedora 11.0, Fedora 10.0, and Fedora 9.0.Costs of Hong Kong based Dedicated Server Hosting Hong Kong Dedicated Server Price considerably more than another hosting plan, but it can be a worthwhile investment for high-traffic websites. Here are some key features to consider when choosing a dedicated server: -To calculate the costs of hosting a website on a dedicated server, you need to factor in the following:• The price of the dedicated server• The price of the data transfer and co-location services• The price of the required software installations• The price of staff time devoted to setting up and maintaining the serverDatabase System - A database is an organized collection of data that is kept in order by following a pre-set structure. The database system you choose can have a significant impact on your overall business productivity, especially when it comes to Web hosting. Hosting providers offer different types of database systems such as MySQL, MSSQL, Oracle, and PostgreSQL among others. To ensure success for your business, you’ll need to figure out which database system best suits your needs.Though MySQL is considered a relational database, it’s often used for other types of databases as well. It's easy to set up, handles data fast, has a very small footprint, and is free and open-source software. Although it was initially developed in 1994 by David Axmark, Allan Larsson, and Allan Lippman (hence its name), it became popular after being acquired by Sun Microsystems in 1995. The current version is MySQL 5.7, which was released on January 8, 2017. It supports multiple programming languages including C/C++, Java, Perl, and Python among others. As of September 2016, it's one of the most widely deployed database management systems in production environments around the world.SQL Server - Microsoft SQL Server is one of many database servers available for web hosting, but it’s also one of the most popular. This may be due to its reputation for being extremely scalable—meaning it can easily handle increasing loads of data over time—and reliable. The fact that it’s also one of Microsoft’s original products probably doesn’t hurt its reputation, either. Since its debut in 1989, SQL has been continually improved upon by both Microsoft and third-party developers.Oracle - For example, you could host your website on a MySQL database if your web host doesn’t offer any other databases. However, since MySQL isn’t as popular as Oracle or SQL Server, you might have to put up with long waiting times for customer support. With a little bit of research into other web hosts’ databases, you should be able to find a good match for your website. Cheap dedicated hosting providers usually use cheaper, older versions of their database software; some even opt for open-source options instead. This can slow down your site and make it less secure against hacking attempts. We recommend that you avoid cheap hosting providers that use outdated technology in favor of more expensive but modern solutions.MS Access - Access is a program designed for small-scale database management, so if you’re looking to store lots of data but don’t need anything too large, it’s definitely worth looking into. It can be used to create spreadsheets and small databases that are very easy to navigate. The learning curve isn’t too steep—if you know how to use Microsoft Office, you should be able to learn Access pretty quickly. But keep in mind that because it’s geared toward smaller projects, it may not have all of the features you want. If your needs are more complex than what Access offers out of the box, consider using an alternative like MySQL or SQLite instead.Conclusion - When you're setting up your website, one of the first things you need to do is decide on a hosting plan. Choosing the right Dedicated Server Hosting plan for your website can make all the difference in terms of speed and uptime, but it's important to understand what each type of server offers so that you can pick the best option for your needs. Hong Kong Dedicated Server Hosting typically offers better performance than shared servers, and it's also more secure since the host controls everything happening on the server.

