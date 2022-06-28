CAMS Updates Continue To Transform Cloud Management Software
New release for CAMS drives more metrics to drive value from AWS and Azure subscriptions
The CAMS development are pushing AI and monitoring higher and higher”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To enhance and expand the customer experience, igroup updated their CloudOps Active Management System (CAMS) on 16th June.
— Garry Forsyth
The Navigation and User Interface of CAMS has been re-designed to align with the CAMS service areas and provide a more scalable navigation for upcoming features and functionality. The benefit of this UI Re-design for our clients is to allow easier location of content and to have a clean and simple navigation on the CAMS website reducing the number of clicks and page loads.
The other major update on the latest CAMS release is found in the Monitoring area, with improved Historical Metrics and the ability to monitor Kubernetes Cluster Worker Nodes for our clients. In the previous release, historical metrics were limited to 48 hours. In this release we have added additional time-periods so that you now have access to 24 hours, 48 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days and 365 days of metrics. We have also included the ability for you to select a custom period by specifying a start and end date. This benefits our clients by allowing them to have access to all past information (independent of the time) related with their environments where they can do their own analysis for the CPU, Memory and Availability.
