White Bullet partners with Horizon Media to stem the flow of ads to pirate publishers
The cyber safety and intellectual property protection company will help the nation’s leading media agency to prevent ads ending up on pirate sitesLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At a time when many advertisers still waste billions of dollars on IP-infringing sites hosting illegal and harmful content, IP protection and cyber safety company White Bullet today announces a partnership with Horizon Media, the largest U.S. media agency according to AdAge Data Center 2022. This partnership will bring together the anti-piracy specialist’s expertise and the media agency’s data in order to block the flow of ads to pirate publishers.
White Bullet will provide dynamic data feeds via an API - a push of the latest pirate sites and apps daily and as they evolve - so that Horizon Media can filter its inventory and stay ahead of the curve; thereby maximising all-important safety for advertisers and helping its clients to ensure that their ads go only to legitimate domains.
Peter Szyszko, CEO, White Bullet comments: “We are thrilled to partner with Horizon Media. This partnership is testament to the growing awareness among leading brands, agencies and advertisers of the need for innovative and technology-driven solutions to tackle the scourge of piracy. Our mission is a cleaner, safer, higher-performing media ecosystem. With our growing team and our market-leading platforms, tools and technologies, we will continue to play a key role in the ongoing global fight against piracy.”
“Following our integration with White Bullet, we can reassure advertisers that their campaigns will not appear on pirate sites, wasting valuable ad investment,” said Eric Warbutron, SVP at Horizon Media. “Working together, we are ensuring brand safety, which is critical for brands and consumers alike.”
White Bullet expanded its team earlier this year with the appointment of a number of anti-piracy and brand safety experts, following increased demand for its services globally and as it continues to tackle advertising funded digital piracy.
Its platform detects piracy across multiple digital ecosystems, tracking the all-important advertising and financial impact, with AI and machine learning taking the strain. Its Intellectual Property Infringement Platform (IPIP) helps to take the profit out of intellectual property crime: It looks for IP-infringing content, examines each infringement's context, and determines structural violation on a commercial scale - providing accurate piracy risk scores based on this analysis. It has already prevented millions of pounds of ad spend from funding criminal activity by collaborating with brands, advertisers, regulators and rights owners.
About White Bullet Solutions
Founded in 2013 by a leadership team of experienced Intellectual Property lawyers from the media and advertising industries, White Bullet offers companies piracy risk data and protection, brand safety solutions, and full transparency on their advertising placement and digital supply chains.
White Bullet works collaboratively with brands, policymakers, and the advertising industry to safeguard advertising spend and prevent ad placements from appearing on IP Infringing domains and apps. White Bullet is a certified anti-piracy solutions provider under the advertising industry regulator TAG and is a stakeholder to the EU Commission Memorandum of Understanding on Advertising and IPR.
White Bullet comprises IP experts and dedicated technical engineers who specialise in AI, big data models, and predictive machine learning. The team includes highly skilled investigators and data analysts experienced in tackling the funding and distribution of pirated content. With offices in London, New York, and Los Angeles, White Bullet advises policymakers and government bodies on regulatory and compliance programmes globally.
About Horizon Media
Horizon Media, Inc, the largest U.S. media agency according to AdAge Data Center 2022, delivers data-driven business outcomes for some of the most innovative and ambitious brands. Founded in 1989, headquartered in New York, and with offices in Los Angeles and Toronto, the company employs 2,400 people and has media investments of more than $9 billion. Horizon Media’s fundamental belief is that business is personal, which drives its approach to connecting brands with their customers and engaging with its own employees resulting in industry-leading workplace satisfaction levels (Glassdoor). The company is consistently recognized by independent media outlets for its client excellence and has earned several “Best Workplaces” awards reflecting its commitment to DEI and the life and well-being of everyone at Horizon Media.
