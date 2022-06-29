ADA Shared References for Top Web Development Agencies 2022

APP Development Agency announced the list of best web development companies for 2022

UNITED STATES, June 28, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the continuous growth in the popularity of websites, it is a must for a business to develop a website to sustain itself in the market. In response to the growth of website development projects, the number of web app development companies also increased.In 2020, there were 20.62 million web developers globally. By the year 2023, that number is expected to reach 27.7 million. So how will you pick the best web developers for your project?This is the question most businesses are dealing with. In response to the struggle of businesses, the App Development Agency presented a list of the top web development agencies in 2022.When preparing the list of best web development companies , ADA considered the following criteria:● The locations of the company● Hourly rate of web developers● Client reviews● Work portfolio to give the business confidence that they are working with the right partner● Employee strength of the company to make sure all your complex development goals are accomplished professionallyHere is a recommendation for the best web development companies that are known for their expertise in the field of web development;1. Frantic Infotech2. Konstant Infosolutions3. EZ Rankings4. Apptread5. Andersen Inc.6. Intellectsoft7. GBKSOFT8. Prismetric9. RipenApps Technologies10. Pixel Values TechnolabsWith these companies, you can find all types of web developers under one roof, whether you are looking for a front-end web developer, back-end web developer, or full-stack web developer. These web development firms helped both SMEs and fortune 500 companies to address all their web app development needs with professionalism. This list will surely help you to find the best team of web developers that will align with your web development project needs, and budget wisely.