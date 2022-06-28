Passendo signs new strategic partnerships as it continues growth trajectory, entering the Italian and German markets
The news follows investment of €2.3m in late 2021 and a raft of new hires in H1, with more to follow in H2MILAN, ITALY, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning, Copenhagen-based email ad server and SSP Passendo has gone live with new integrations in Italy and Germany as it continues on its journey of rapid growth - building out a growing number of strategic integrations and further positioning itself as the leading global email ad serving platform.
As it continues on its mission to enable publishers worldwide to realise the full value of in-email advertising, Passendo has also appointed Kristian Nielsen to the role of VP of Product and Harry Charalambous as Head of Demand & International Growth.
The company onboarded 13 new hires in H1 across the product, engineering, customer success, sales, finance and HR teams, and has already appointed three new board members earlier this year - Frédéric Lachaud, Cecilie Sofie Anker Andersen and Christoffer Feilberg - following fresh investment of €2.3m late last year.
As the leading dedicated email ad server, Passendo continues to enable the next generation of advertising for email for newsrooms globally. It offers publishers and marketers unique email ad delivery and measurement capabilities, boosting client revenues whilst enabling greater control over ad content and quality as it continues to build out a global category winner.
With its global go-to-market strategy developing fast as the company enters new markets across Europe, the US and APAC, Passendo is already helping an increasing number of publishers worldwide to boost their commercial potential within newsletters.
Andreas Jürgensen, CEO and co-founder of Passendo, says: "Germany and Italy have always been on our roadmap and we are very pleased to go live in these markets now as we continue on our exciting and fast-paced journey."
Cesare Romano, the account executive overseeing Passendo's Italian growth, adds: “The publishing landscape is gradually beginning to understand the true commercial potential of selling direct campaigns inside newsletters. At a time when the advertising industry is being revolutionised by cookieless policies, a premium advertising channel with the main goal of preserving users’ privacy can only thrive. Our goal is to help marketers capitalise on this channel quickly given that there is a lot of money left on the table in the email industry - particularly in markets such as Italy, where most newsletters don’t currently include any ads."
Publishing houses such as Politico Euronews, Archant and Groupon are already
making use of Passendo’s email ad serving platform to increase direct revenues and to efficiently manage newsletter advertising campaigns at scale.
About Passendo
Passendo is the leading European platform commercialising newsletter inventory. Founded in 2016 by two digital advertising pioneers, its award-winning email ad server and SSP provides value for publishers and advertisers worldwide. By partnering with some of the world's largest media businesses, Passendo helps them to activate new, incremental revenues in an existing and yet untapped media channel - in-email advertising - thereby reaching new audiences to unlock exciting opportunities.
More at: www.passendo.com
