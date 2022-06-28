Comfort First Products Launches New Ceiling Diffusers to Improve Air Circulation in Indoor Spaces
EINPresswire.com/ -- These ceiling diffusers evenly distribute conditioned air coming out of HVAC distribution ducts, improving the management of overall temperature and air circulation in a room.
Lake Elsinore, California: Comfort First Products, a renowned company that manufactures indoor air quality products, has recently launched their new adjustable supply diffuser - vent that help evenly distribute conditioned air in indoor spaces. The ceiling diffusers can be adjusted to direct airflow from HVAC vents in our directions, and are ideal for offices rooms, conference rooms, and other indoor spaces where conditioned air distribution and circulation is needed.
Available in a wide variety of neck sizes for the backpans, these diffusers can be installed to direct hot or cold air coming from HVAC ducts where it is wanted. This is made possible by louvers in the diffusers that are designed to effectively direct the flow of air in a specific direction. The most complex HVAC duct diffusers feature pattern for effective air distribution.
During the launch, the company owner said, “In any commercial establishment, proper air circulation is essential for a comfortable and safe working environment. That has been made very clear to all of us with the global pandemic that just swept through the world. Beyond the context of comfort, unclean or stale air can harbor numerous germs or pollutants that can cause undesirable health effects, and indoor air can get many times more polluted and contaminated than outdoor air. Our goal is to provide solutions to eliminate these undesirable and unhealthy situations by augmenting the work of HVAC systems to evenly distribute Filtered conditioned air and improve circulation.”
About Comfort First Products: International Diversified Marketing, Inc. DBA Comfort First Products is a company that specializes in manufacturing high-quality indoor air conditioning products. Since its inception in 1995, the company has been providing a variety of HVAC products that improve the well-being of customers. Till date, they have developed two patented products, which are the Control-A-Flow® Draft Eliminator and Comfort First Filtered Diffuser™.
Media Contact
