Strategies For Global In-flight Entertainment And Connectivity Market Players In 2022-2026 Market Forecast Period

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘In-flight Entertainment And Connectivity Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the in-flight entertainment and connectivity market size is expected to grow from $3.78 billion in 2021 to $4.05 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.13%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global in-flight entertainment market size is expected to reach $5.63 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.60%. The growth in the number of airline passengers has been a major driving force for the in-flight entertainment and connectivity market growth.

The in-flight entertainment and connectivity market consists of sales of in-flight entertainment and connectivity by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refers to the entertainment and connectivity options available to aircraft passengers during a flight. In-flight entertainment and connectivity consists of various connected multimedia content and platforms that allows passengers to watch movies, games, maps, music, information on the travel route, on-board menu and procedural guidelines and other informative inputs in order to upgrade the experience of passengers during a flight.

Global In-flight Entertainment And Connectivity Market Trends

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the in-flight entertainment and connectivity market. Companies in the market are focusing on developing advanced entertainment modules that are efficient and lighter.

Global In-flight Entertainment And Connectivity Market Segments

The global in-flight entertainment and connectivity market is segmented:

By Type: Hardware, Service

By Connectivity Technology: Satellite Technology, Air-to-Ground

By End-User: OEM, Aftermarket

By Geography: The global in-flight entertainment and connectivity market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

In-flight Entertainment And Connectivity Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides in-flight entertainment and connectivity global market overviews, in-flight entertainment and connectivity global market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global in-flight entertainment and connectivity market, in-flight entertainment and connectivity global market share, in-flight entertainment and connectivity market segmentation and geographies, in-flight entertainment and connectivity global market players, in-flight entertainment and connectivity global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The in-flight entertainment and connectivity market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s In-flight Entertainment And Connectivity Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (Gee), Gogo Inc., Honeywell International Inc, Panasonic Corporation, Thales Group, Viasat, Inc., Kontron S&T AG, Burrana Inc., Safran SA, Inmarsat Global Limited, Stellar Entertainment Group, Thinkom Solutions, Inc., Sita (Onair), Astronics Corporation, Cobham Limited (Advent International), The Boeing Company, FDS Avionics Corp and Thinkom Solutions Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

