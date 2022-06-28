Global Veterinary Imaging Equipment Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Veterinary Imaging Equipment Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Veterinary Imaging Equipment Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Veterinary Imaging Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the veterinary imaging equipment market size is expected to grow to $2.27 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.6%. According to the veterinary imaging equipment market analysis, the rising livestock population is anticipated to boost the demand for the market.

The veterinary imaging equipment market consists of sales of veterinary imaging equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce veterinary diagnostic equipment used to obtain medical images of animals for the diagnosis of various diseases. This industry includes establishments that produce diagnosis equipment such as radiography, X-ray, ultrasound imaging, MRI, CT imaging, endoscopy imaging, and other imaging equipment. These imaging systems are used for cardiology, orthopedics & traumatology, oncology, neurology, and others.

Global Veterinary Imaging Equipment Market Trends

Veterinary imaging equipment industry trends include key companies focusing on the launch of portable or wireless devices to provide better solutions for effective veterinary technologies, which is projected to be shaping the veterinary imaging equipment market outlook. For instance, Butterfly Network, Inc., a US-based digital healthcare company, announced the launch of Butterfly iQ Vet, a new handheld ultrasound device with ultrasound-on-a-chip technology for the veterinary application. Butterfly iQ Vet provides better access to medical imaging and enables vets to make improved care decisions.

Global Veterinary Imaging Equipment Market Segments

The global veterinary imaging equipment market is segmented:

By Type: Radiography (X-Ray) System, Ultrasound Imaging System, Computed Tomography Imaging System, Video Endoscopy Imaging System, Magnetic Resonance Imaging System, Others

By End-User: Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Clinics, Academic and Research Organizations, Others

By Application: Orthopedics and Traumatology, Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology, Others

By Animal Type: Small Companion Animals, Large Animals, Others

By Modality: Portable, Stationery

By Geography: The global veterinary imaging equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Veterinary Imaging Equipment Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides veterinary imaging equipment market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global veterinary imaging equipment market, veterinary imaging equipment global market share, veterinary imaging equipment global market segments and geographies, veterinary imaging equipment global market players, veterinary imaging equipment global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares.

TBRC’s Veterinary Imaging Equipment Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Agfa-Gevaert N.V., Canon Inc., Excelsior Union Limited, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Hitachi Ltd., Onex Corporation, Siemens AG, GE Healthcare, Chison, and IDEXX.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

