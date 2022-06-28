Computer Aided Diagnostics Market 2028 | Emerging Technological Trends, Future Growth and Business Opportunities

Emergen Research Logo

Market Trend – Extensive use of Artificial intelligence

Market Size – USD 685.62 Million in 2020, Market Growth at a CAGR of 7.0%, Market Trend – Extensive use of Artificial intelligence ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 28, 2022

The global computer aided diagnostics (CADx) market is projected to reach a market size of USD 1.19 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

Some key factors driving market growth are increasing health awareness initiatives and programs by governments and NGOs, increased accuracy and quick testing results, and rising demand for more effective tests and procedures in hospitals and healthcare centers.

A mammogram is the primary testing step in detection of potential breast cancer or disease. Mammography is a screening tool used for detection and diagnosing breast cancer. A digital mammography transforms the X-ray into an electronic image of the breast that saves onto a computer, and images are immediately visible. The mammography segment is expected to account for substantially high revenue share, followed by X-ray and MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) segments during the forecast period.

As well as new entrants in the Computer Aided Diagnostics market. It focuses on the recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, licensing agreements, brand promotions, and product launches, among others.

Key players operating in the global computer aided diagnostics (CADx) market are FUJIFILM Medical Systems, McKesson Corporation, iCAD Inc., GE Healthcare, Hitachi High Technologies Corporation, EDDA Technology Inc., Philips Healthcare, Meduan Technologies, Hologic Inc., and Merge Healthcare Inc.

Market Scope:

One of the report’s central components is the broad Computer Aided Diagnostics market segmentation that includes the product type gamut, application spectrum, end-user industry landscape, significant geographical regions, and the top market contenders. The report contains unbiased industry expert opinions on the current market scenario, past market performance, production & consumption rates, demand & supply ratio, and revenue generation forecasts over the estimated period. The key players’ financial positions, along with their gross profits, sales volumes, sales revenue, manufacturing costs, and other financial ratios, have been accurately gauged in the report.

Reports Highlights:

In January 2019, Hitachi High Technologies Corporation acquired all shares of Applied Physics Technologies, Inc., which is a U.S. manufacturer of Electron sources. Applied Physics Technologies develops, manufactures, and sells electron sources for usage in electron microscopes and other instruments.

Europe accounted for a significantly robust share in the global computer aided diagnostics market in 2019. Increasing use of Artificial Intelligence, and favorable healthcare coverage are some key factors boosting market growth. The United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Russia account for significantly high share in the market in Europe currently, and the trend is expected to continue into the future.

The global Computer Aided Diagnostics market is broadly segmented on the basis of different product types, application range, end-use industries, key regions, and an intensely competitive landscape. This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to select the most appropriate and lucrative segments of the Computer Aided Diagnostics sector in a strategic manner. The segmental analysis also helps companies interested in this sector make optimal business decisions and achieve their desired goals.

For this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global computer aided diagnostics (CADx) market based on application, imaging modalities, end-use, and region:

Application Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Liver Cancer

Oncology

Others

Imaging Modalities Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Mammography

X-Ray

Ultrasound

MRI

CT Scan

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hospitals

Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Others

Regional Bifurcation of the Computer Aided Diagnostics Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the recent technological and product advancements occurring in the market?

What are the key strategies adopted by the prominent players in the Computer Aided Diagnostics market?

What are the key product types and applications of the Computer Aided Diagnostics industry?

What is the outcome of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

What is the competitive landscape of the Computer Aided Diagnostics market?

Who are the key players in the industry?

What is the growth rate of the industry over the coming years?

Thank you for reading the research report. To get more information about the customized report and customization plan, kindly connect to us and we will provide you with the well-suited customized report.

