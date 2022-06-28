PGN Agency Introduces Web Design to Its Range of Advertising Services
Web design services provide comprehensive site development, incorporating features essential for engaging customers and establishing a business brand.ROYAL OAK, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PGN Agency, a prominent advertising agency has recently added web designing to its range of advertising services. Since 1984, the agency has been providing successful advertising campaigns that meet the specific needs and demands of customers, and with this new service, it hopes to turn to these experiences for developing highly customized websites that capture and represent the identity and essence of the client businesses.
Understanding the importance of having a strong online presence for businesses today, the agency guarantees to develop websites that are bound to rank highly on search engines. The web design agency in Michigan provides clients with websites that are visually appealing, easy to navigate, and provide visitors with information or products relevant to their needs and wants to establish a brand customers can strongly resonate with. PGN agency uses CMS/CSS-based development methodology for their website design and creation. This enables their websites to be edited and changed by adding or removing pages, features and content easily to ensure quality and layout. In addition, multiple features, functions, and plug-ins can be added or removed to make adaptations most suitable for attracting customers.
During the introduction, the agency’s president Pete Doanato said, “Business owners think designing a website is easy because there are plenty of website design agencies, and many make the mistake of jumping on the lowest price charged for the service. But there are levels to design, effectiveness, and optimization of website development. We turn to our 35-plus years of delivering the exact wants and demands of customers and use this experience to come up with website designs that match the identity, service, and business of our customers.”
For businesses, having an effective website is incredibly beneficial as it is one of the first channels of communication customers come through. A well working website created by a website design service in Detroit not only successfully draws a visitor to its sales funnel but also leaves a lasting brand impression.
About PGN Agency: PGN Agency is an advertising agency that has been in the industry for more than 35 years and is quickly becoming one of the top web design companies in Detroit. Its advertising services include social media campaigns, videography, photography, branding and most recently web design. Its services are available for businesses of all types and shapes.
