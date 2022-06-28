Walmart’s Third-Party Fulfilment Business Grew 500% Last Year - 3rd Party Sellers Benefit

Number of Sellers on Walmart Wallysmarter.com makes Walmart Keyword Research Easy Wallysmarter.com Shows you Products to Sell on Walmart.com

NEW YORK, USA, June 28, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lewis Civin, Founder of Wallysmarter.com, has noticed the growth of Walmart 3rd Party Sellers and their profitability on Walmart.com.“Walmart 3rd Party sellers who optimize their Walmart Keywords rank easier to Page 1 and make more profit on Walmart.com versus the more competitive Amazon FBA.” – Mr Civin.The sentiment is shared by Walmart themselves. Walmart’s third-party fulfillment arm went through 500% growth in gross merchandise volume last year, according to Jaré Buckley-Cox, vice president of Walmart Fulfillment Services. Buckley-Cox said in a company blog post that Walmart expects ”robust growth to continue” after launching the service for its marketplace sellers “from scratch” roughly two years ago. Buckley-Cox added that many sellers using WFS experienced 50% sale growth for items. The executive also noted that the program had a 90% retention rate helped in part by Walmart’s Preferred Carrier Program, launched last year and which saves sellers on inbound transportation costs.Mr Civin explains that by using Walmart software tools, such as Wallysmarter.com, 3rd Party Sellers can utilize the related keyword finder which shows exactly which keywords buyers on Walmart.com are using. With the increase in potential for 3rd party sellers to sell using Walmart Fulfillment Services, it is more important than ever to have access to Walmart sales estimates and Walmart Keyword research. This enables the next generation of e-commerce entrepreneurs to dominate the Walmart marketplace. Mr Civin says that to find a hot selling product on Walmart - one that is easy to compete with - requires a database that has all Walmart.com products, and their Walmart sales estimates.About WallySmarter.com:WallySmarter.com was launched in May 2022, and aims to provide all Walmart Sellers with transparency into the Walmart marketplace. It is the first complete Software suite for Walmart Sellers, comprising a Walmart Chrome Extension, Walmart Sales Estimator, Walmart Product Database, Walmart Keyword Tool and even offers an API For Walmart Sellers. WallySmarter has been in development for over 3 years. The multi-disciplined team has built an innovative set of tools that update the sales estimates daily for over 200 million Walmart products, and search volumes for over 12 million Walmart keywords. Mr Civin describes WallySmarter.com as like "Jungle Scout for Walmart".Visit www.wallysmarter.com for a free trial.Media ContactCompany Name: Wally Smarter Limited.Contact Person: Lewis CivinEmail: support@wallysmarter.comCountry: United StatesWebsite: https://www.wallysmarter.com/

