New Haven Barracks/ Unlawful Trespass

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B50001951

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Armin Nukic

STATION: New Haven Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 6/25/2022 1659 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Ethan Allen Hwy, New Haven, VT

VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass

ACCUSED: Christopher Bingham

AGE: 60

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New Haven, VT

VICTIM: Joseph Ask

AGE: 54

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New Haven, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to an address on Ethan Allen Hwy in the town of New Haven for a reported trespassing issue. Investigation revealed Christopher Bingham, 60 of New Haven, was trespassing at the Ethan Allen Hwy address after receiving notice he was not permitted to be there. Bingham was issued a citation to appear in Addison Superior Court – Criminal Division on 08/01/2022 and released.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Addison Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 01 August, 2022 at 1230 hours