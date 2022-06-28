New Haven Barracks/ Unlawful Trespass
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B50001951
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Armin Nukic
STATION: New Haven Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: 6/25/2022 1659 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Ethan Allen Hwy, New Haven, VT
VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass
ACCUSED: Christopher Bingham
AGE: 60
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New Haven, VT
VICTIM: Joseph Ask
AGE: 54
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New Haven, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to an address on Ethan Allen Hwy in the town of New Haven for a reported trespassing issue. Investigation revealed Christopher Bingham, 60 of New Haven, was trespassing at the Ethan Allen Hwy address after receiving notice he was not permitted to be there. Bingham was issued a citation to appear in Addison Superior Court – Criminal Division on 08/01/2022 and released.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Addison Superior Court, Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 01 August, 2022 at 1230 hours