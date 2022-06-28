St. Johnsbury Barracks / Crash with Injury *UPDATE*

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22A4004050

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Evan Johnson

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 6/6/2022 at approximately 1753 hours

STREET: Interstate 91

TOWN: Bradford

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: N/A

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: Mile Marker 101.6

WEATHER: Clear, sunny

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry, blacktop

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Trevor Moore

AGE: 19

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newbury, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2018

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Tacoma

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Minor, non-life threatening

HOSPITAL: Cottage Hospital (Woodsville, NH)

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Michael Kittredge

AGE: 68

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2020

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Fusion

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled

INJURIES: Minor, non-life threatening

HOSPITAL: Cottage Hospital (Woodsville, NH)

VEHICLE #3

OPERATOR: Kendrick Jackson

AGE: 41

SEAT BELT? Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Slidell, LA

VEHICLE YEAR: 2013

VEHICLE MAKE: International

VEHICLE MODEL: 400SER

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Minor rear-end damage

INJURIES: Minor, non-life threatening

HOSPITAL: Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center (Lebanon, NH)

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 91 in the town of Bradford, Vermont. At the time of the crash, a road crew was setup painting lines. The left lane of travel was closed off and clearly marked as such, indicated by multiple trucks with digital signage. The preliminary investigation revealed Operator 1 failed to merge lanes before approaching the area the work crew was in. Operator 1 attempted to merge and crashed into Vehicle 2 and Vehicle 3. Vehicle 2 subsequently rolled onto its side in the grass median. Vehicle 1 rolled over and came to rest on the opposite side of the highway. Vehicle 3 came to rest in the shoulder of the median side, upright, with minor damage. Both Vehicle 1 and Vehicle 2 were heavily damaged and removed from the scene by JTB Towing and Roland’s Wrecker Service. Vermont State Police was assisted on scene by the Bradford Fire Department, Upper Valley Ambulance, Woodsville Ambulance, CALEX, and VTrans.

Anyone who witnessed or who has information about the crash is encouraged to contact Trooper Evan Johnson (802-748-3111), as the investigation is ongoing.

Operator 1 (Moore) was issued a citation for a violation of 23 VSA 1091(a) Negligent Operation and a VCVC for a violation of 23 VSA 1038 Driving on Roadways Laned for Traffic

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not available

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Orange County

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/17/2022 at 0800

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Evan Johnson

Vermont State Police

St. Johnsbury Barracks

Phone: 802-748-3111

Fax: 802-748-1585