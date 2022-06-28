St. Johnsbury Barracks / Crash with Injury *UPDATE*
CASE#: 22A4004050
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Evan Johnson
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 6/6/2022 at approximately 1753 hours
STREET: Interstate 91
TOWN: Bradford
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: N/A
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: Mile Marker 101.6
WEATHER: Clear, sunny
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry, blacktop
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Trevor Moore
AGE: 19
SEAT BELT? No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newbury, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2018
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Tacoma
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Minor, non-life threatening
HOSPITAL: Cottage Hospital (Woodsville, NH)
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Michael Kittredge
AGE: 68
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2020
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: Fusion
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled
INJURIES: Minor, non-life threatening
HOSPITAL: Cottage Hospital (Woodsville, NH)
VEHICLE #3
OPERATOR: Kendrick Jackson
AGE: 41
SEAT BELT? Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Slidell, LA
VEHICLE YEAR: 2013
VEHICLE MAKE: International
VEHICLE MODEL: 400SER
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Minor rear-end damage
INJURIES: Minor, non-life threatening
HOSPITAL: Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center (Lebanon, NH)
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 91 in the town of Bradford, Vermont. At the time of the crash, a road crew was setup painting lines. The left lane of travel was closed off and clearly marked as such, indicated by multiple trucks with digital signage. The preliminary investigation revealed Operator 1 failed to merge lanes before approaching the area the work crew was in. Operator 1 attempted to merge and crashed into Vehicle 2 and Vehicle 3. Vehicle 2 subsequently rolled onto its side in the grass median. Vehicle 1 rolled over and came to rest on the opposite side of the highway. Vehicle 3 came to rest in the shoulder of the median side, upright, with minor damage. Both Vehicle 1 and Vehicle 2 were heavily damaged and removed from the scene by JTB Towing and Roland’s Wrecker Service. Vermont State Police was assisted on scene by the Bradford Fire Department, Upper Valley Ambulance, Woodsville Ambulance, CALEX, and VTrans.
Anyone who witnessed or who has information about the crash is encouraged to contact Trooper Evan Johnson (802-748-3111), as the investigation is ongoing.
Operator 1 (Moore) was issued a citation for a violation of 23 VSA 1091(a) Negligent Operation and a VCVC for a violation of 23 VSA 1038 Driving on Roadways Laned for Traffic
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Not available
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Orange County
COURT DATE/TIME: 8/17/2022 at 0800
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
