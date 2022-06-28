OBLU SELECT Sangeli: A Microcosm of Sustainable Stewardship

OBLU SELECT Sangeli

Situated in the North-Western tip of Malé Atoll, Maldives is the island of Sangeli, home to Green Globe certified OBLU SELECT Sangeli.

Working as Marine Biologist at OBLU SELECT Sangeli allows me to actively contribute to the preservation of the most diverse ecosystem, the coral reef, through its restoration and rehabilitation” — Scientist and diver, Giorgia Maggioni